Munir Rahma, Murad Al-Masry (Dubai)

Al-Wasl and Shabab Al-Ahly completed the semi-finals of the Arab Gulf Cup for football, after the “Emperor” beat Sharjah 2-0 at Zabeel Stadium, in the second leg of the quarter-final, after the first leg ended with a draw without goals, while the “Al Forsan” won a victory. Big on Khorfakkan 5-0, at Rashid Stadium, to renew its supremacy after winning the first leg 4-2.

In the semi-final, the date of which will be set later, he will meet Al-Nasr, the “title holder”, with Ittihad Kalba, and Al-Wasl with Shabab Al-Ahly.

The victory of “the emperor” over “the king” came after a level match. Al-Wasl advanced with a goal that came from an organized attack, translated by Habush Saleh with a precise shot inside the area that settled the Sharqawiya net in the 41st minute. Al-Asfar strengthened his advance with a second goal from a penalty kick, after Ali Saleh was blocked Al Wasl striker, from Abdullah Ghanem, defender of Sharjah, took the lead in Brazilian Figredo, and executed it successfully in the 48th minute.

For his part, Al-Ahly youth showered Khorfakkan nets with five, snatching the pass to the semi-finals with merit and merit, and the glow of the “Super Heroes” and made a strong attacking show, and scored 5 complete goals, launched by Igor Jesus in the first minute, followed by Carlos Eduardo, Muhammad Jumaa and Ahmed Al-Attas. Saeed Ahmed in the 43rd, 44th, 80th and 84th minutes.

Khorfakkan did not give any reaction in the match, and was unable to match the brilliance of the “Al-Fursan” players, who dominated the course of the two halves and imposed their absolute advantage, whether in terms of possession or offensive opportunities.

Mahdi Ali, the “Al-Fursan” coach, succeeded in paying winning cards from the “bench”, such as Al-Attas and Saeed Ahmed, who made the addition, and supported the team’s progress, to snatch a deserved card in the “Golden Square”.