In the glorious history of maserati in the world of competitions, the weekend of Friday 13 and Saturday 14 January will represent another important chapter of the Modena-based company in motorsport: the absolute debut in Formula E. The builder, who will address the weekend of Mexico City with the name of Maserati Monaco Sports Group Racing, following the agreement reached last year with Venturi, it will also be the first of Italian nationality to participate in the top category of electric single-seaters, but not only: his debut in Formula E will also mark his absolute return to the tracks, well 13 years later the FIA ​​GT championship held in 2009.

The Trident will restart with a team ‘managed’ by the former English driver James Rossiterretired in 2022 and for the first time as team principal: “Being back on track and starting a new era for Formula E is extremely exciting – explained the Briton on the eve of the Mexico City e-Prix – over the last few weeks and months everyone at Maserati MSG Racing has been working intensely behind the scenes to make sure we are in a good position for this weekend. The promising pre-season tests in Valencia gave us confidence, but unfortunately those performances won’t count for anything in Mexico: it’s the race that counts. We are facing a big challenge, but we have an incredible team of experienced and talented people who are hungry for success. Whatever happens, we have an exciting and unpredictable race weekend ahead and, if everything will line upwe firmly believe that we have the possibility of obtaining an important result.”

At the wheel of Type Folgore Gen3instead, there will be the Italian-Swiss Edoardo Mortara, 3rd in the last edition with the Venturi, and Maximilian Guntherlooking for redemption after the disappointment experienced in Nissan last season: “I feel very good in Mexico City and I’m excited to start the season – explained the German – the Autodromo ‘Hermanos Rodriguez’ is a very special place for every driver. Not only do I love racing here, but the fans are probably the most passionate all season, and every year the section of the stadium, the Foro Sol, has incredible energy. The track itself is fun to drive and presents a number of different challenges, especially at the altitude it makes unique compared to the other races on the calendar. We had a promising pre-season test in Valencia, and since then we have been working hard behind the scenes to continue optimizing our performance. As the Gen3 car is new, I predict everyone in the paddock will have a steep learning curve, but that’s what makes a new era exciting. I can’t wait to start my first race for Maserati MSG Racing, I already feel like part of the family and I can’t wait to get started”.

Strong emotions also expressed by Mortar: “I can’t wait to get to Mexico City and start my sixth season in Formula E – he added – Last year we took a big step forward in terms of performance as a team, and with the Gen3 car we are in a new phase of discovering electric vehicle technology and we are almost starting from scratch. It feels very different to drive, and the increased braking and acceleration power make for a pleasant challenge behind the wheel. We were lucky to have solid pre-season testing in Valencia, but the real work will start in Mexico City. In Formula E, the margins are very tight and it will be very difficult to identify who will be the team to beat at this stage. For this reason, it is important that we focus on ourselves and make sure that our technical package is as good as possible. If we keep our feet on the groundwe work hard and focus on our performance, I’m sure we can get excellent results“.