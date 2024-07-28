Maria Corina Machado, the well-known leader of the Venezuelan opposition, voted on Sunday afternoon at the Elena de Bueno school in the Venezuelan capital. There, she was accompanied by her mother, Corina Parisca.

According to the criteria of

The woman told the media outlet ‘NTN24’ that she was anxiously awaiting the results of this Sunday’s elections. Regarding her experience at the elections, she said that “it has been magnificent, which shows what María Corina has said many times, that Venezuelans are orderly and serious people.”

#VEElections | Corina Parisca Perez, mother of Maria Corina Machado (@MariaCorinaYA): “This is the first time I’m feeling proud. Before I was anxious, but today I feel proud.” “I feel like her dad and I did a good job of educating our… pic.twitter.com/rrtGVT9lUV — VPItv (@VPITV) July 28, 2024

“Venezuela needs change and we Venezuelans are willing to achieve it in a good and orderly way,” he said.

She also said: “This is the first time I’m feeling proud. Before I was worried, but today I feel proud.”

Electoral balance, according to Maria Corina Machado

Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado voted at around 2 p.m. at her assigned polling station in Los Chorros, Caracas.

Machado said that in several states there were people queuing from ten o’clock at night and that “in all the centers of the country what we see is an overwhelming participation. I feel proud that we are winning a fight for redemption.”

Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado (L) takes part in the closing of the campaign of Venezuelan presidential candidate Edmundo Gonzalez Urrutia, this Thursday, in Caracas (Venezuela). Photo:EFE / Donald Peña R. Share

He also gave an assessment and stated that by 1:00 pm “we have a participation figure of 41%, which represents 9.3 million people. This is huge. If this continues, it will be a historic participation figure.”

He also explained that there were risks such as “slowing down the process and scanning ID cards that cannot be justified in any way.”

He even gave messages to the electoral witnesses: “1) We need everyone to remain present at their voting center, so that witnesses know that they are not alone. 2) Scrutiny is a public act. People can enter and see the vote count, paper by paper. Everyone is there validating and accompanying. 3) According to article 337 of the Lopre regulations, witnesses have the right to their minutes. Page 17 of the Table Manual.”

At 6:00 pm, Machado posted a message on her social media regarding the closing of the polls. “It’s 6:00 pm, the time has come!! If there are no people in line, we must close the tables. It’s time for you to see how your vote is counted, piece of paper by piece of paper. To all witnesses: YOU HAVE THE RIGHT TO TAKE THE RECORD. The record is proof, make sure you have it and follow the Command protocol.”

It’s 6:00 pm, it’s time!!

If there are no people in line, the polling stations must be closed. This is the moment for you to see how your vote is counted, piece of paper by piece of paper. To all witnesses: YOU HAVE THE RIGHT TO TAKE THE RECORD WITH YOU. The record is the evidence, make sure you have it and… — Maria Corina Machado (@MariaCorinaYA) July 28, 2024

More news

ALEJANDRA OSPINA CORDERO

DIGITAL REACH EDITORIAL

TIME