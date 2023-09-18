This weekend, on the corresponding matchday 8 of the Apertura 2023 tournament, Club América took over the National Classic against Club Deportivo Guadalajara and did so with authority by beating them at the ‘Coloso de Santa Úrsula’ by 4-0.
This result unleashed the euphoria of the azulcrema team and its fans and on the other hand it disheartened the rojiblanco environment that has gone from more to less in the current competition.
In the match, one of the novelties on the field was the Chilean Igor Lichnovsky, recent hiring of the Águilas to reinforce their central defense and did very well in their first National Classic.
The South American defender made his debut as a player for the Águilas and did so as a starter, receiving the full trust of the coaching staff headed by André Jardine and he was able to put in a great performance with very good individual statistics.
Among the most notable numbers, it was mentioned that the Chilean footballer achieved 100% of aerial duels won, nine rejections and a total of 93% of accurate passes.
Furthermore, another reason why Lichnovsky He has been highlighted for his presentation and praised for the statements he made at the end of the National Classic, where he said he was extremely grateful to the azulcrema institution for trusting him and his career, as well as giving him a golden opportunity and for making him feel important. .
“I want to thank Club América, I don’t want to say a single name, but with the entire institution because from the first minute I felt important, they made me feel important about the need that the team had”
– Igor Lichnovsky.
