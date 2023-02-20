Mexico.- The municipal president of the state of NayaritGeraldine Ponce, announced through social networks that she planned to share a video o’clock at 7:00 p.m. in central Mexico on the Reveal the gender of your baby.

“I am very excited to reveal what my baby will be, I will share a very special video at 7 pm,” the president wrote.

We recommend you read…

The former deputy of the Congress of the Union of Mexico decided to share her great illusion with her followers in networks, as well as with the citizens whom she supports to improve the city of Tepic.

Geraldine Ponce also expressed how much she enjoyed doing a photo session of her pregnancy, taking the opportunity to remark that Nayarit has great talents, using the professional who took the images as an example.

We recommend you read…

“I really enjoyed taking these photos, I will be sharing several of the session with you. I cannot stop telling you that in Nayarit we have very talented people, an example is Diana Oramas, who is quite an artist with the camera, ”she explained.

Likewise, she also showed off the pretty pale pink dress with which she shared the message on the Facebook platform, thanking the designer.

“And of course, my dress was made by the designer Gaby Pérez,” the official concluded, but not before writing a postscript in the publication.

“P.S. They are still able to place their bets, ”said the president with a touch of humor so that users began to debate whether her baby would be a boy or a girl.

It should be noted that Geraldine is very loved in networks, so users did not hesitate to leave their beautiful messages of good wishes to the beautiful 28-year-old politician, as well as many blessings for her and her family.

“How beautiful and radiant! It will be a beautiful girl!!”, “Congratulations and Great Blessings, it seems to be a Beautiful Little Princess”, “Congratulations President, it will be a beautiful Princess if I’m not mistaken, blessings”, are among the most prominent comments in the publication.

He touching video where politics announced the gender of her firstborn caused a sensation in networks a few minutes after it was released.

And it is that the video where Geraldine appears walking through the forest while caressing her belly was not the best, but also added an emotional message to her baby.

“I wanted you with all my strength and one fine day I knew that you were coming towards me. Even without knowing you, you have filled my life with light, because I already caress you through my skin. In nine moons full of love and faith. In a short time I will have you in my arms, you are what I wanted the most and what I expected the most, and as the most valuable thing in the world I will protect you. I am ready to receive you and give you all my love. I want you to know that I love you already, my beautiful girl“Revealed the president, adding that she will always love her.

It was in this spectacular way that Geraldine Ponce revealed that will become the mother of a girl.