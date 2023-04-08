We recommend you read…

Mexico.- Evaluna Montaner and Camilo celebrated the first birthday of his eldest daughterIndigo, to whom both dedicated a nice message through their social networks.

It was through the platform of instagram where the interpreter of ‘Alaska‘ and Ricardo Montaner’s daughter published a tender video where they appear at different times holding their little baby in their arms.

It is important to note that the couple in love continues with the decision not to show Indigo’s face until she decides for herself if she wants to be a public figure or not, which is why in the video it is not possible to observe its appearance.

“I want you to know that I have decided not to take myself seriously, the fact that you dodge some of my kisses, because my mustaches are probably too pointy for that new little face that you have and that to this day has not known a pout of sadness”, the singer noted in the clip.

Camilo dedicated beautiful words to his only daughter, assuring that neither he nor his wife want to spare her sadness, since they both want her to be able to feel everything she wants throughout her life.

“We cannot promise that it will be like this forever, because if we do not want to be those parents who want to protect their daughter from sadness, fear, anger, no, we want you to feel whatever it is, that you feel like it. to feel that life impacts you, crosses you, ruffles your hair, continues to give you those rushes of emotion that are so yours when you clench your little fists and all your teeth together as if wanting to let us know that you never want the moments to end”, Camilo says inside of the video.

He also added: “What we do promise is that we will be by your side feeling with you, I know why it is that you will not remember any of this when you grow up because you are so busy squeezing life here and now that you don’t have it left time to save memories to revisit them in the future we want to be like you every day Happy Birthday Indigo!

Immediately, network users reacted to the publication and divided their opinions, because although some they criticized the couple For not wanting to show Indigo’s little face, others supported them and wished them the best things.

