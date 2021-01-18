The tribute to Diego Maradona could not be missed in the preview of the Cup final that bears his name between Banfield and Boca. It was a musical show with former footballers Héctor Bracamonte, Pablo Lugüercio, Gonzalo Rodríguez and Pablo Bezombe, who played “La Mano de Dios”, by Potro Rodrigo.

Accompanied by images that were projected in one of the stands of the San Juan Bicentennial Stadium, including the impossible goal against the English, the band formed by footballers moved.

Bracamonte, former Boca and Los Andes, was the voice and accompanied with the bass a la Paul McCartney. Gonzalo Rodríguez, former San Lorenzo, and Pablo Lugüercio, former Estudiantes and Racing, were the bearers of the guitars and Bezombe, former Racing and Unión, excelled with the drums.

It was a time of pure emotion to remember the genius of Diego, who died on November 25 and even managed a La Plata Gymnastics and Fencing match, on his birthday, on the first date of the competition.

The ex-footballers’ show was the prelude to an imposing fireworks show that served as an introduction to the national anthem, covered by the singer Angela Leiva and her beautiful voice, beyond some striking sound problems.