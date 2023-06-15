Antonio ‘Pollo’ Briseño He renewed his contract until 2026 with Club Deportivo Guadalajara and the 29-year-old central defender spoke through a speech in an institutional video on social networks, after a semester in which he was a key part of the team.
After the respective vacations, the defender returned to the team’s facilities to sign his contract extension, once he had completed the medical and physical tests prior to the preseason.
“”I am very happy, more than anything, grateful to the institution, with Amaury (Vergara), with Fer (Hierro), with the coaching staff, who wanted me to be here and the important thing is that we come -now yes- with the illusion to raise the 13“”
– Antonio Briseno.
“I want to contribute my grain of sand, I want to always be here in Chivas as I have already mentioned, retire here, that is one of my dreams and well, it’s three more years that I’m going to kill myself on the pitch to defend these colours”, added.
“Trying for the fans to see in a player like me that he represents them on the field, which is what I want and to be a champion with Chivas, which is what excites me the most as a footballer and it is the dream that we want to fulfill, that we were close, but they are going to make us stronger this coming tournament”, he indicated.
“Let them always have no doubt that we are going to kill ourselves to the point of achieving the result, that the fans are proud of their team, that they see that grit in the team, that dedication that in the end with what we have worked with, with the good players that we are, we are going to get good results”, he declared.
