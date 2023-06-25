the era of Jose de Jesus Corona in Blue Cross has come to an endThis was confirmed by the cement group through its social networks. In a statement, the Máquina Celeste thanked the legendary goalkeeper for his “incredible saves, all the joys and all the happy moments” and shared a video of some of his best performances with the club.
‘Chuy’ Corona, at 42 years old, remains as a free agent and has the goal of continuing to play in the first division for the Apertura 2023 tournament of Liga MX. According to the most recent reports, the former Atlas and Tecos UAG player I would be very close to arriving to Xolos of Tijuana.
Jesús Corona has been a banner of Cruz Azul in the last two decades. The goalkeeper arrived at the Máquina Celeste in July 2009 and since then has become an important element for the cement team.
During his fourteen years at the institution, Corona played 504 games, won two Copa MX, a Mexican Super Cup, a Champion of Champions, a League Super Cup and the 2021 Guardians tournament of the MX League.
Through his Instagram account, Corona shared a message for Cruz Azul fans and said he was grateful to the institution.
“The reason for this good video is to inform you that my cycle here at Cruz Azul has ended. After 14 years we have put an end to this journey, to this path to which we have had joys, sorrows, but always honestly, with loyalty and with a lot of commitment to what we really do and to our institution, for which I am very grateful”
– Jesus Corona in his message
In his farewell, ‘Chuy’ Corona thanked the footballers with whom he shared a dressing room during his long journey at the Machine, the coaches he had, but he also had words for the staff, maintenance people, offices and kitchen.
