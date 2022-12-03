Last Thursday the team of the eagles of america made the arrival of his first signing official for Clausura 2023. The footballer Israel Reyes He became a new cream-blue element, and he already trains the same number of his other teammates.
The Mexican full-back is motivated and it was in an interview where he revealed that he “craved” to reach the Americanista team, since since the last tournament he was nothing short of reaching the Nido team.
“I see as a motivation the fact that there was already interest from previous tournaments, that motivated me to continue working as I was doing to be able to specify what has been done so far”shared for the sports newspaper Record.
Likewise, upon his arrival at the Nest, Israel was reunited with his friend Salvador Reyeswith whom they made a good team in the whole of the Camoteros del Puebla.
“We have been remembering many moments that we had to live there, he welcomed me and the truth is that I am very happy to be able to share a dressing room with him again”ended.
That is how America He already has his first signing ready and it is expected that it will be in the next few days when there is talk of more additions to the club. In 90 min we will continue reporting.
#emotional #statements #Israel #Reyes #signing #América
Leave a Reply