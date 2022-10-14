After 27 years, Juana and her mother saw each other again. The emotional reunion has been released this Friday by the Mexico City Prosecutor’s Office. Juana went missing on October 1, 1995, when she was only three years old, in the Bosque de Chapultepec, one of the best-known parks in the Mexican capital. “Since then, mother and daughter had to continue their lives on separate paths,” explained prosecutor Ernestina Godoy. Juana, in fact, grew up under another identity and today goes by the name of Rocío. It was she herself who saw the disappearance file on the internet and suspected that she could be the girl in the photo. The authorities did a DNA test to confirm that both women have family ties. “The result was positive with a genetic coincidence of 99.999%”, Godoy stated.

Juana’s disappearance happened while the family was walking through Chapultepec. Lorena, her mother, filed a complaint with the Support Center for Missing and Absent Persons (Capea), a specialized body of the then Attorney General’s Office, the former official name of the Prosecutor’s Office. The file included the photo of her minor, her particular signs and the last place where they had seen her.

The case, as recognized by the Prosecutor’s Office itself, was practically not publicized. Since then, her mother has had no news of her daughter. In Mexico there are more than 106,200 people reported as missing or not located, according to official figures. The oldest cases in the government registry date back to March 1964. In the capital, it is not known where 4,628 people are, reports the Ministry of the Interior.

Despite the little diffusion and the sea of ​​files that have accumulated in recent decades, Juana saw the file thanks to the website of a foundation that she found on social networks. The young woman, who is now 29 years old, and the civil association approached the Prosecutor’s Office. A team specialized in searching for people immediately began taking samples and genetic identification work.

The samples from the mother and daughter were taken separately in a laboratory last Wednesday. Before the meeting, the Prosecutor’s Office informed each of them of the result of the test so that they could prepare and receive psychological support. In a video released by the Prosecutor’s Office, both women are shown together while listening to the results of the maternity index tests. Juana and Lorena close their eyes upon receiving the news. Later, the mother turns to see the girl, they cry and merge into a hug.

“My determination is unique, the genetic profile of Lorena, 50 years old, is related to the genetic profile of Rocío, 29 years old, with an approximate 99.999% certainty that she is the biological mother,” says an expert.

The story, however, does not end with the reunion. There are still many questions to be resolved, such as what happened on the day of her disappearance and what happened to the young woman in the 27 years that have passed. “It will be in the course of the next few days that, derived from the interviews that both give before the Public Ministry, it will be possible to establish what happened on October 1, 1995 in the Bosque de Chapultepec, where the little girl was seen for the last time”, Godoy has pointed out. Juana and Lorena have not commented after the reunion, convinced that an image says more than a thousand words.

subscribe here to newsletter of EL PAÍS Mexico and receive all the informative keys of the news of this country