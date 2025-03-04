The tennis player, writer and lawyer Cisco García has recently shared an emotional overcoming video that has generated a true support wave on their social networks. In the images, the athlete is shown Taking your first steps eight years after the accident Snowboard that left him in a wheelchair.

The video is pure motivation, because Cisco appears slowly advancing with the help of a walker and several straps on his legs after a lot of work and years in which doctors assured him that he would not stand up.

Next to the song of Leiva Don’t worry about methe video also shows a tender family scene, because just at the time Cisco appears in the room His two children run to him hug him.

2015 was the year of the accident, an obstacle in the life of a man who always looked forward and worked to Adapt your tennis career to the chair and win tournaments again. In addition, Cisco is a model, writer and motivational coach with a podcast in which he shares his history of overcoming.