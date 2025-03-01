It is known to all the strict protocol that they must followr The royal guards in London. Despite tourists, curious and the photos and videos that are made around them, they must always maintain the composure.

That is why the attitude of one of the guards has caught attention to the visit of An 8 -year -old blind childwhich has gone viral after sharing in a video on Tiktok.

In the video, the child walks towards the guard guided by an out of the camera, and the military Give a heel to greet him. The foot of the video says: “A very friendly soldier. When a child with visual disabilities greets, the guard greets him giving a strong stomp on the ground.”

You can listen to the child tell him “have a good day” to the guard before leaving. The publication has been seen more than 930,000 times and it has more than 19,000 likes.

The child, called Amin, He has his Tiktok page, where his relatives share videos of him walking through London. Many of the videos show Amin interacting with the royal guards.

The Royal Guard is the name given to the group of soldiers in charge of guarding Buckingham Palace and St. James Palace. Traditionally, The guards remain motionless During his Sentinel shift, which lasts two hours, before having a four -hour break.

Every 10 minutes, they are put in firm position, incline their arms and make a 15 -step march through the position area. They must work regardless of climate and must follow strict rules such as Do not smile or laughwhich can result in a fine.

Generally to the guards They are not allowed to speak with the general publicbut in certain circumstances, such as when people obstruct them, they can shout a warning to move.