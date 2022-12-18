The final of the Qatar 2022 World Cup is approaching and it will be played this Sunday, December 18, and Argentina will face off against France. It is normal for players to feel nervous and anxious to play this important game. Several of the players from both teams have published emotional messages before the appointment that will define the world champion

For their part, the Argentines have shown their emotion and several players have published different messages on their social networks where they tell how they feel about playing in the World Cup final.

Rodrigo De Paul published a photograph of the last training session on his Instagram and accompanied it with the following text. “In these 4 years we have managed to write very important pages of our country based on a lot of efforts, a lot of pressure but with a single objective, that all of you feel represented by this team, not only that we achieved it, but that we got that all We Argentines are united by a dream”.

Lautaro Martínez also published an emotional message on his social networks commenting that he is fulfilling one of his biggest dreams by playing in this important game. “Today I feel enormous pride for everything we have achieved in these years representing our country. With the support of all of you, of our loved ones, of our people, we have achieved very important things for Argentina and we want more.”

Another of the players who expressed his feelings about this match was ‘Papu’ Gómez, who commented that it is never too late to meet your goals. “I thought my train had passed and today at 34 years old I am fulfilling my biggest dream (playing in a World Cup) so THANK YOU to everyone who helped me make it possible. I am super proud of my teammates, of my country and of mine.”

On the other hand, some French players have shown their excitement at being in a World Cup final for the second time. Midfielder Paul Pogba sent a message of encouragement to his teammates via video.

“Very good guys, for the second time guys in the world cup final. And there it is, for the second time in a row, so I give you all my support and all my strength. A final, you know. You don’t play, you win! I wish you the best, good luck to you, ”she commented.

Likewise, the French Football Federation made a short video in which the fans and several players express how proud they are of their team and they also send them good luck.

