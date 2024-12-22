Jesús Navas put an end to his career as a professional footballer this Sunday by playing around 30 minutes at the Santiago Bernabéu against Real Madrid in a duel in which Sevilla ended up being defeated 4-2. Sergio Ramos, who marked an era in the merengue team and who shared a team with Jesús Navas in Sevilla, has shared an emotional message dedicated to the palatial player now that he is hanging up his boots.

On his Instagram profile the camero published the following:

«Jesus, my friend, my ‘boy’ brother, my nano, my family. It’s hard to say goodbye to you as a footballer, because you represent everything we all want to be.

We met in the lower ranks of our Sevilla, we grew up together, we suffered together, we debuted together… we fulfilled our childhood dream together. We met again in the National Team, always hand in hand, and we continued to fulfill impossible dreams together. World Cup, Euro Cup, the success we never thought of with the friendship we always had. You triumphed in England, but at home nowhere else. And when it seemed like we were going to say goodbye in the distance, we met again. Returning to Sevilla was very special for many reasons, and you were one of them.









The farewell to Pizjuán last weekend, the crying of emotion for what was experienced and the sorrow for not repeating it again, was that of Sevillismo, but it is that of football (as seen today at the Bernabéu) and it is the mine.

The greatest joy is knowing that you will continue in my life and I in yours. Football is a better place thanks to people like you. We love you, friend Jesús Navas.

Sergio Ramos played last season for Sevilla and since his contract with the Nervionense team ended he has not been linked to another club.