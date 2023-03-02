The number ’10’ of Club de Fútbol Monterrey, the Colombian winger, Duvan Vergarascored a goal again after having spent almost two tournaments off the pitch due to a severe injury.
In the last game corresponding to matchday 9 of the Clausura 2023, the Sultana del Norte team was able to rescue the draw at the home of the Panzas Verdes de León and although they broke their streak of seven consecutive wins, they still have a streak of games without losing , because they have not fallen since matchday 1 against Chivas.
After his penalty score, the Colombian broke down in tears as he remembered the difficult moments he went through after being seriously injured and missing out on playing for a long period.
It was through his Instagram that the 26-year-old footballer wrote an emotional message in which he is totally grateful to all the people who supported him in those difficult times.
“Someday you will understand why God allowed you to pass, therefore. You will clearly see that everything was necessary for your spiritual growth. God does not put you through fire to punish you, he does it to prepare you and launch you into greater things. He will never take you where his grace does not hold you, trust, moments in which a thousand things happen. So many difficult days that end here, with a triumph again of God in my life. He always fulfilling his promises. How many emotions!”
“Only with the power of God, the affection of my family, the support of a large fan and the encouragement of this group of Rayados brothers, [así] this immense moment is reached. Thank God!” she wrote on his Instagram profile.
In three tournaments that he has been on the team, Duvan Vergara He has played 28 games and has been present on the scoreboard with six goals. He was barely able to return to activity in this Clausura 2023.
