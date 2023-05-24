At the beginning of the tournament Closing 2023 of the MX League little would they have believed that Chivas de Guadalajara would reach the grand finale. However, Veljko Paunovic he was able to bring out the best version of his players and integrate reinforcements to create a solid and punchy team.
Victor Guzman quickly became an important element for this version of the Sacred Flock. The ‘Pocho’ won the captaincy, scored seven goals and gave two assists throughout the regular season.
Facing the grand finale of the Clausura 2023, Guzmán sent an emotional message to his teammates and the faithful followers of Chivas de Guadalajara.
In an interview with the media, El ‘Pocho’ spoke about the coincidences of this version of Chivas with the one that won the title in the Clausura 2017 and that it is his turn to make history.
“Now we have to write history, we have to write our own history, as you say, there have been many coincidences, I think it is God who puts us in this area, in this destination. And well, we are privileged”
– Victor Guzman in interview
Guzmán mentioned that the team is focused on the final series against Tigres de la UANL and that they have the opportunity to bring great joy to their millions of fans.
“The Chivas fans have suffered a lot of bullying lately. This is for them. It’s for them. For our families who are the ones who suffer… the board of directors who always make an effort… ourselves who came home after the game last game without wanting to do anything, without any encouragement”
– Victor Guzman
The first leg final will be played on Thursday, May 25 at the Volcán, while the second leg will take place on Sunday the 28th at the Akron Stadium, just the day and scene in which they were crowned for the last time in Liga MX.
