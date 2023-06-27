Gaela Barrazadaughter of Carlos “Tomate” Barraza and ex-model Danuska Zapata, was crowned the new Miss Teen Model World 2023 the last Sunday June 25. Given this, the member of the Los Barraza salsa orchestra did not hesitate to express his emotion and used his social networks to dedicate some emotional words to his youngest daughter, after learning that she became the new queen of the international beauty pageant. Next, we tell you what the message says.

The emotional message that ‘Tomate’ Barraza dedicated to his daughter Gaela

After learning that his youngest daughter, Gaela, was the new winner of the Miss Teen Model World 2023 crown, the Peruvian singer ‘Tomate’ Barraza used his Instagram account to express his emotion at this moving news.

“Dear friends, today I am filled with joy and great pride as I share with you this exciting news. My daughter, my Gaela, has won Miss Teen Model World and I cannot help but express my happiness,” reads the beginning of the publication. .

“Today, as a father, I can’t stop thinking about all the special moments we’ve shared together (…) I feel blessed and grateful to have such a talented and beautiful daughter in every way, My daughter, my champion, I congratulate you from the bottom of my heart! You are an inspiration to all and I will always be here to support you in every step you take.“, said ‘Tomate’ Barraza in his Instagram post.

The emotional message from ‘Tomate’ Barraza to his daughter Gaela after winning the Miss Teen Model World 2023. Photo:@carlosbarrazaoficial/Instagram

How was the reaction of “Tomate” Barraza when he found out about his daughter’s coronation?

Although the Peruvian singer and actor could not be present at the Miss Teen Model World final, he was able to follow his daughter Gaela’s participation in the contest via his phone. So, when he found out that his eldest daughter was the brand new winner of the beauty contest, he couldn’t help but hold back his tears.

What was Jessica Newton’s reaction?

Jessica Newtondirector of the Miss Peru corporation, shared the precise moment in which Gaela Barraza was crowned as theMiss Teen World 2023on his Instagram account. Accompanying the video, she wrote a heartfelt message.

“We won @monica_chacon_de_vettori @gaelabarraza_ was crowned as Miss Teen Model World 2023 tonight in Punta Cana. Bravo, queen!”, commented the beauty businesswoman who put all the hope that the teenager would bring the long-awaited crown.

Jessica Newton congratulated Gaela on Instagram on her Teen Model World win. Photo: Jessica Newton/Instagram

