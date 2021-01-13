After the second leg of the semifinals of the Copa Libertadores de América, in which River Plate and Palmeiras faced each other, the Argentine team was eliminated 3-2 on aggregate.

However, the good image that the millionaire team left on the playing field, looking for an epic comeback, surprised both their own and others. And he praised his coach, Marcelo Gallardo.

This is the case of Verdao’s coach, Abel Ferreira, who immediately after the match went to congratulate his colleague effusively. The cameras took that image. But the Portuguese wanted to make it clear, and at the press conference he stated: “River has a coach who is better than me”.

Máximo Gallardo, DT of River Senior football, and Ariel Ortega at the tribute to Maradona. Photo: Miriam Photographs.

River could not reverse the 0-3 of the first leg, but achieved a great performance on his visit scoring two goals and dominating the game. The praise for the attitude of the Gallardo team also came from those close to him.

In this case, his father, Maximo Gallardo, he dedicated an emotional message on his personal Instagram account. In the post he uploaded a photo of the Doll with some statements prior to the match against Palmeiras, and below he wrote: “If I have to say something, it’s just thank you. Thank you for making me feel like the proudest father in the world. Thank you. “The message was quickly filled with reactions on social media.

Máximo Gallardo’s emotional message dedicated to his son. Photo: Instagram.

Marcelo’s father is also a coach. In fact, he was his son’s coach in his early days at the Nahuel de Merlo club. And thanks to his eye for looking for future talents is part of staff of scouts in children’s soccer River.

But that is not all. Maximum is also the technical director of the Senior team of the Nuñez club, which made news a few weeks ago for beating Boca Juniors 3-1 in a friendly match. Many River fans associated that result with the legendary final in Madrid.

Máximo Gallardo auctioning the shirt that his son used in the 2002 World Cup. Photo: Clarín Archive.

But when it comes to definitions, this Tuesday’s game will be a thorn in the side for Marcelo Gallardo. Not only for not having achieved the result, despite his good performance, but also because having won it would have been his third edition in a row as a finalist.

For now, with the end of the season, the balance sheets are looming in Nuñez. River is out of the Diego Maradona Cup final and also in the Libertadores final.

Meanwhile, Marcelo Gallardo analyzes the continuity of his successful cycle at El Millonario, the one that began in mid-2014. His contract ends in December of this year. Nothing is known yet, although River is confident that it will continue at least until the end of Rodolfo D’Onofrio’s term.

