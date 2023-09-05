The coaching staff commanded by andre jardine has as one of the captains of Club América the Mexican midfielder jonathan dos santosthis after the absence of Henry Martin as captain due to his injury, so the lesser of the two saints He has come out wearing the captain’s badge in the last two games for the Eagles.
In this way, the azulcrema footballer has manifested himself through his social networks to show his pride and commitment to having the responsibility of the captaincy of the team of his loves.
“An honor and pride to be able to wear the captain’s armband in the club of my love. Let’s go for more. Thank God,” he wrote on his networks accompanied by a photograph.
It is worth mentioning that jonathan dos santos has become an important element in the scheme of andre jardinesince he has recorded 447 minutes so far this season, divided into six commitments, five of them as a starter.
It is worth mentioning that the midfielder has had a hard time consolidating himself in the team, since since his arrival in Clausura 2022 from los angeles galaxy The United States player has been considered a substitute on most occasions, however, it seems that with the Brazilian strategist he will take a greater role.
