National Senator Julio Cobos expressed his grief this Saturday over the surprise death of the Minister of Transportation of the Nation, Mario Meoni, with whom he shared an extensive history of political militancy, especially during the tensions with Kirchnerism after the 2008 crisis for the frustrated mobile withholdings.

“A very great sadness for the death of Mario, a friend of many years, great person, affable, honest and very hard-working“Cobos wrote on his Twitter account.

The leader of the now coalition Together for Change was one of the first to express his shock at the death of the Alberto Fernández government official.

“I am very sorry, a tragedy on a route in which he always claimed and worked to improve road safety. I accompany his family. We are going to miss him,” Cobos added.

A very great sadness for the death of Mario, a friend of many years, a great person, affable, honest and very hard-working. I am very sorry, a tragedy on a route in which he always claimed and worked to improve road safety. I accompany his family. We are going to miss it. pic.twitter.com/2UDZ9EzZVo – Julio Cobos (@juliocobos) April 24, 2021

Cobos and Meoni shared years of militancy and even built a space with which they tried, in 2011, to join the race for the Presidency of the Nation.

Meoni, who until 2003 served as a deputy in the province of Buenos Aires for the Radical Civic Union, then prevailed in the elections for the Junín mayor’s office.

And years later he obtained his re-election through the so-called Plural Agreement, which was promoted by the late former president Néstor Kirchner, to promote the presidential candidacy of Cristina Kirchner with Cobos as his running mate.

Julio Cobos at a meeting of the Plural Agreement with Mario Meoni, “Pechi” Quiroga, Miguel Saiz and other leaders of the K radicalism in 2007.

That was the alliance between Kirchnerism and the UCR. But the good harmony between both sectors came to an end after the conflict over Resolution 125 promoted by the then Minister of Economy Martín Lousteau and which established mobile withholdings for soy exports.

Cobos and Meoni shared that experience that united a fraction of the UCR with the Front for Victory of Néstor Kirchner.

The “no positive vote” remained in history, with which Cobos put a stop to the initiative of the government of Cristina Kirchner with the aim of pacifying the situation in the face of the uprising of the countryside.

Meoni was a key slope at that time, because he accompanied the then Vice President during the difficult moments that followed, in which the differences with Cristina Kirchner turned into a declared war.

The then mayor of Pergamino was one of the creators, together with Cobos, of the space known as Federal Consensus (Confe), with which the radicals sought an alternative to challenge Kirchnerism for power in the 2011 elections.

Close to the Mendoza leader, they highlight that Meoni “he accompanied Julio until the last day, even when he did not coincide with some decisions”.

“It was always there”They now recall, shocked by the tragic death of the national official.

Although Cobos finally decided not to fight for the Presidency and that later his paths of political militancy were divided, because Meoni joined the ranks of the space that Sergio Massa created with a group of Buenos Aires mayors, the relationship of kindness and respect between both of them.