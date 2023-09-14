Aeroméxico, Mexico’s main airline, celebrated the joint effort of the Mexican authorities that has led to the reestablishment of Category 1 in civil aviation by the United States Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

He highlighted that the Ministry of Infrastructure, Communications and Transportation (SICT), the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (SRE), the Chambers of Deputies and Senators, and the Federal Civil Aviation Agency (AFAC) participated in this effort.

The airline noted that it represents a significant achievement for the aviation industry in Mexico as a whole.

He highlighted that the recovery of Category 1 allows Aeroméxico to strengthen its operations and its role as a crucial bridge between Mexico and the United States, one of the most important markets for the country.

One of the key benefits of this recovery is improved connectivity. Aeroméxico will be able to offer more efficient and direct flights to various American cities, which will facilitate business and tourism trips between both countries.

Additionally, this news is especially relevant given the increase in demand for air travel following the COVID-19 pandemic, which provides the opportunity to further strengthen commercial and cultural relations between Mexico and the United States.

The recovery of Category 1 will also allow Aeroméxico to make more effective use of its aircraft fleet, optimizing its operations and offering an improved experience to its customers.

This includes the incorporation of modern and efficient aircraft, which will contribute to the airline’s environmental sustainability.

Mexico recovers Category 1 Air Safety

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) of the United States has returned to Mexico its category 1 aviation safety rating, after more than two years of joint work between the civil aviation authorities of both countries.

With the restoration of category 1, Mexico can add new services and routes to the United States, and US airlines can resume marketing and selling tickets with their names and designator codes on flights operated by Mexican airlines.

The FAA provided expertise and resources through technical assistance agreements to the Mexican Federal Civil Aviation Agency (AFAC) to resolve the safety issues that led to the rating downgrade.

Over the past two years, the agency has sent a team of aviation security experts to help with the work on several occasions.

The FAA downgraded Mexico’s International Aviation Safety Assessment (IASA) rating to Category 2 in May 2021 after finding the country was not in compliance with the Aviation Organization’s safety standards. International Civil (ICAO).

To obtain and maintain a Category 1 rating, a country must adhere to the safety standards of ICAO, the United Nations technical agency for aviation. ICAO establishes international standards and recommended practices for aircraft operations and maintenance.

