Former goalkeeper Ubaldo Matildo Fillol emotionally remembered Leopoldo Jacinto Luque, who died this Monday due to the coronavirus, and said that he left “a great person, a formidable teammate and an exceptional player“.

On his official Twitter account, the “Duck“he assured that Luque was” an example for the entire squad in 1978. “

Then, in statements to the news agency Telam, expressed his sadness “because he left us another world champion, a phenomenal scorer, but above all else an excellent person and a great friend“.

“We live many beautiful things in the Argentine national team and in River Plate, and I choose to keep the best of memories,” he continued remembering the scorer, who died at 71 years of age.

Goodbye, dear friend Leopoldo. He was a great person, a formidable teammate and an exceptional player. You were an example for the entire squad in 1978. Thank you for what you gave to Argentine soccer.

In addition, he highlighted the personality of Luque to cope with the loss of a brother in the pre-match against France, for the first phase of the 1978 World Cup in our country.

“During the 78 World Cup he was an example for the whole group because had the misfortune to lose a brother and he marked the way for us to continue forward in search of our goal, “he continued.

He also remarked that “Argentine football loses one of its great references, one of those players who left everything for the National Team shirt every time he put it on.”

“All the boys of ’78 send all our love to his wife and the rest of the family in this sad moment,” concluded the former champion goalkeeper with the team led by César Luis Menotti.

Ubaldo Fillol and Leopoldo Luque together they got five local titles with River Plate between 1975 and 1980 and the World Cup with the selected Argentine in 1978.

