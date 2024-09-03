“T“Will you marry me?” It was the romantic proposal that the Mexican para athlete made to him Brenda Osnaya to her coach Jessica Gonzalez at the finish line, after completing the test of the 2024 Paralympic Games.

According to the criteria of

The para athlete born in Monterrey (Mexico) He decided to propose to his girlfriend in Paris, the city of love, and he did so in front of thousands of spectators who were watching the triathlon event on the Pont Alexandre III.

Osnaya PTWC testing of the Paralympic Games Paris 2024 She finished fifth in 1 hour, 12 minutes and 25 seconds. Despite not making it onto the podium, the Mexican celebrated the marriage proposal with her coach.

Love in Paris

The 31-year-old wheelchair-bound woman held up a sign that read: “Will you marry me?” to the surprise of her coach and the hustle and bustle of the fans at the Paris sports centre.

“In the city of love, Brenda Osnaya proposed to Jessica: ‘Will you marry me?’ the athlete wrote to her now fiancée. We are happy to see them achieve their sporting, professional and personal dreams,” the Mexican Paralympic Committee said.

Jessica Gonzalez, Osnaya’s romantic partner, I would have said yes at the finish line of the para triathlon. Not everything was happiness for Brenda, as the judges disqualified her for a series of repeated fouls.

SPORTS