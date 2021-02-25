Martín Palermo wants to go back in time. He wants to see him grow old. Help him. “But it was not easy to help Diego,” he answered in his soliloquy.

Three months after his death, Diego Armando Maradona it still hurts us. And much more to a person who had him as close as the Titan.

The former 9 of Boca wrote a moving letter in The Players Tribune about his history with the DAM where he really went through all the issues: Diego’s health in the last time, the relationship between the two, the calls in the necessary moments Y how he lived that goal against Peru and the World Cup in South Africa with Maradona.

How did you find out about his death

“I still couldn’t take in the fact that he’s gone. Three months have passed since Diego left us. When I heard the news, I immediately texted a journalist friend who I knew was close to him. ‘ It’s true?’. He replied: ‘Yes …’ . And at that moment, you don’t… you can’t believe it. I mean … one remembers the number of times Diego was in similar situations, in which he was in the hospital and rumors about his death multiplied, and then he thought: ‘No, it can’t be, it’s just what they’re saying. It’s probably nothing. ‘ And in the end it really was nothing. Maradona always recovers. Maradona always survives. It had happened so many times. Then you think This is just one more. “

“But then the news about his recovery never comes. I got a lot of anxiety as I kept waiting. I even sent him a message to Claudia, his ex-wife, to find out if it was true . Said yes. And still you don’t quite believe it. Your mind refuses to accept it. For me, Diego was always going to be there. I was sure that he would reach 100 years. “

Maradona’s last stage



“If I could turn back time, I would do whatever I could to help Diego in his later years. I would try to help him live a life that was a little more natural, a little more real. I wanted to see him grow old. But helping Diego was not easy, because many tried, too. It is difficult to really know what happened in the last time so that it ended the way it ended. I didn’t like how he had to live in his last two years. See the figure of him deteriorating so much … It was not the Maradona that I liked to see. What I regret most of all is that they left him so alone. He did not take care of it. It didn’t help him end a life worthy of who he was. “

Maradona and Palermo together at Casa Amarilla in 2005.

Diego, the idol of Martín

“When I saw Maradona in ’86, those emotions got bigger. Watching the games in the living room of my house with my parents and my brother, I saw Diego take soccer to a dimension that I had never thought possible. The goals, the glory, the passion. Soccer was that. When we went out to celebrate the title on the street, I understood that this was the greatest expression of satisfaction, of joy, that football could bring. And the origin of all that emotion was Maradona. “

“The moment I felt closest to him, even without having met him, was during the 94 World Cup in the United States, when they took him out of the tournament and he came out to say that they had cut off his legs. I was 20 years old and had made my professional debut two years earlier. Seeing him there, feeling his pain, it aroused a new kind of affection. When I saw him cry, I wanted to cry too. It is difficult, really, to describe what I felt at that moment. All I can say is that I felt more connected to him than ever before. He was Maradona, he was God, but he was also human. “

“As soon as I met him in person it was a dream come true. The first time was when I was playing for Estudiantes and we went to play against Boca in August 1996. We were both captains, so we got together in the center circle. After the draw, I took courage and said: ‘Diego, when the game is over, will you give me your shirt?’ I must have sounded like a fanatic kid … and I was! And this is what happened: we won the game, I scored two goals, and when the game ended I sent the prop to look for my shirt. Diego sent it to me.

The changing room with Maradona

“A few months later, Maradona asked Mauricio Macri, the president of Boca, to buy me. It was 1997 and there I had the honor of arriving in Boca. The team was amazing. I still feel like it was a blessing to have been able to play alongside him in the last months of his career. Obviously he was not in the prime of his moment of splendor of the 80s —the Diego del Napoli, well, he was another Maradona. But it still amazed you. I’d come to training and it was like everything came to a standstill, and we just watched what he did with the ball, or we were left watching him with our mouths open while he nailed another free kick at the corner. “

The bond that was born after playing together

“After that, we started to have another kind of relationship. Boca joined us, and when I was still playing, he returned to the club as a sports director. We began to interact more. And that’s when we started to have a more personal relationship. We had gestures That meant a lot to each other He came to my wedding. When I lost my son, he was there for me. And when he had difficult moments, I was close to his family. “

The call and the goal to Peru in the rain

“I had not played for the Argentine National Team since 1999. And in 2008, when I was 34 years old, I injured the ligaments in my right knee. At the time, I didn’t even know if I was going to play football again. “

A mythical hug. AP

“But I recovered in early 2009, and by then, because of one of those weird fate things, Diego had taken over the National Team. And then he began to rely on the players who were in local football, and not just those who came from Europe. And then he called me. I hadn’t played for a decade with the Argentine jersey and suddenly Diego started giving me games. This is how we reach the final part of the World Cup Qualifiers, and I realized that I could be a part. “

Rain, goal, popcorn, hug. Diego and Palermo on 10/10/2009. A day for history. EFE

“We fast forward to October of that year and we find ourselves with the match in which we have to beat Peru on the second to last date to keep ourselves with chances of going to the World Cup. It was a moment of crisis for Argentina. Not winning a World Cup, that is bad enough. But not even going to a World Cup…? Unthinkable. We were really under a lot of pressure and we had to go out with the knife between our teeth. “

“So there we are, playing Peru in Buenos Aires, and it pours. It’s biblical weather. We score a goal. Thank God, everything is given to win 1-0. And then comes the draw of Peru before the end. Disaster. We were finished. Game over. World bye. People start to leave the stadium, like crazy, angry. And Diego, who had been widely criticized in the press for his tactics, for calling an old striker that everyone thought finished … now he’s ready too. “

After the goal against Peru, the National Team sealed its passage in Uruguay. AP

“But in injury time, we won a corner. The ball reaches the area and it is facing me, so that it touches it towards the network. Goal. I start to run like crazy, with all the companions that chase me . The stadium explodes. Diego is also sent running to the field, he throws himself headlong and lands on the wet grassor. What a moment. What a night!”

“I like to think that if my life was like a movie, and the first scene was that photo where I’m kicking a ball, the end, when the titles arrive, would be that goal celebration in the rain. “

The World Cup with Maradona

After scoring a goal like that, you start to wonder what will happen in the real World Cup. I’ve never been to one. And now Diego was preparing to announce the final squad, and uncertainty had been in the air for months. I had no idea if he was going to take me. Every so often he called me and asked me how I was doing. And just before the call, he called me and said: “Martín, you have to show up on Monday. You are going to the World Cup. ‘

“I still remember his voice in that call as if it were yesterday. I could only be grateful to him. All I said was: ‘Thank you, Diego. Thank you for the opportunity. My words to him were always of gratitude. The same when I did him the goal to Peru: a hug and a thank you. That’s how it was. “

The love of TItán and Maradona.

He knew he was not going to make the headlines. I was 36 when I went to South Africa, and on the squad there were players like Lionel messi Y Carlos Tevez, so I understood. But in the last match of the group, against Greece, we were already qualified for the next round, and Diego put me in the last 10 minutes. It was my first match in a World Cup. And I made a goal. I did it with my family on the platform: my brother, my oldest son, my wife. It was one of the happiest moments of my career, and another one that connected many points . I felt as if my career had come full circle.