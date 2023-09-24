María Ximena Céspedes, mother of Ana María Serrano, victim of feminicide in Mexico, shared an emotional letter addressed to her daughter’s friends, who was pursuing his university studies in medicine in the Latin American country.

In the letter, just over a page long, the young woman’s mother not only addressed the pain of the loss and extended her support to the senders, but also listed 10 reflections that address topics ranging from the normalization of violence to empathy and even gratitude.

“There are no words to describe the pain and helplessness we are feeling right now. No person, but especially you who are beginning to live, should bear a pain like this,” Céspedes began in the letter.

He continued: “They took a wonderful friend from them, but they also took away their peace of mind, confidence and joy. They taught them that there was evil in the world – even in their close circle – and life will never be the same again.”

Ana María Serrano’s mother invited her daughter’s loved ones to take into account 10 considerations. The first revolves around the idea that “whatever does not exist.”

“Under no circumstances should you blame yourself or feel responsible for having been able to do something to prevent the death of Ana María,” the letter reads.

In the second instance, Céspedes made a call to not normalize violence, whether physical, verbal or psychological, and to raise your voice in the face of injustice.

As a fourth reflection, he invited the young woman’s friends to believe in their instincts and, if necessary, seek help. Related to the above, he highlighted the importance of communication with parents. “No one loves them more than them and they will surely be able to find a solution to any problem together,” he wrote.

In her list, María Ximena also made space to meditate on the expression of feelings, empathy and compassion with the environment, love and friendship, the fight for dreams and, of course, gratitude.

For all those friends, relatives, acquaintances of Ana María who have not received the letter we wrote, I share it with you. We also want to bring these reflections closer to all young people, so that something so unfortunate never happens again.#JusticeForAnaMaria pic.twitter.com/p0bOlcJiTB — Ximena Céspedes A (@XimenaCespedesA) September 23, 2023

“Be grateful for everything you do, whether it turns out well or not. Everything in the long run is learning,” is his last reflection, before concluding with a heartfelt message.

“Live every moment of the day as Ana María always lived and shine, she will always be with you,” he concluded.

What is known about the feminicide of Ana María Serrano

The lifeless body of Ana María Serrano, 18, was found in her home in Sayavedra County, in the Mexican municipality of Atizapán de Zaragoza, when his parents were away.

Allan Gil, who is accused of the young woman’s feminicide, was captured on September 17 and sent to prison preventively after the evidence was presented by the Prosecutor’s Office and the Public Ministry.

Allan Gil was captured for the young woman’s femicide. Photo: Mexican Prosecutor’s Office / Social networks.

Among the material collected by the accusing body is a record of security cameras from the complex where the crime occurred, in which a subject can be observed hanging around the young woman’s house hours before her body appeared lifeless. . It is presumed that it was Allan Gil. At the moment, investigations are progressing.

