The past 2020 and this 2021 that has just begun had and has a clear protagonist: Covid. A disease that has locked us in our homes, putting millions of people through difficult times. But all this struggle has had its own heroes: the toilets. This is how a man from Cartagena wanted to demonstrate that in a letter sent to Hospital Santa Lucía He gave all his love and gratitude to the health workers who helped him pass the disease.

“On January 9, I entered through the emergency door of the Santa Lucía Hospital after having a fever all week and the symptoms that Covid presents.” Thus began this anonymous his ode of gratitude to all the staff who were by his side.

“During my stay at the hospital, I experienced first-hand the day-to-day life of the doctors, nurses, orderlies and cleaning staff. I saw them working in harsh conditions with the epis, masks, screens and glasses, sweating profusely, uncomfortable with that protective gear. At no time did I see a bad gesture from anyone. Their behavior, professionalism, closeness and dedication to each of their different tasks were carried out with kindness and affection. I felt protected and treated with affection», Reads the letter.

«Cleaning staff and orderlies they were diligent and exquisite in dealingThey always asked how I was doing or if I needed something. I have never felt so much affection for myself from strange people I did not know, who are suffering from a brutal workload and work stress. With this writing and with all the love that I can express with words, I want to thank you and acknowledge the work you are doing. From the first doctor to the humblest of hospital workers. Society will never be able to pay you for what you are doing. There is no greater recognition that can reward your work, “he continues.

The one who was a patient at the Hospital Santa Lucía de Cartagena and who claims to be a “public servant”, assures that despite knowing what “delivery to the citizen” is, health workers have “crossed the limits of their obligations.” “We are what we do and you are demonstrating it,” concludes the letter.

The vice president of the Spanish Numology Association, Javier Pérez Pallares, who shared the letter with everyone, appreciated this show of affection on his Twitter account, which he considers «a huge boost of morale for the entire Covid team of the Cartagena Health Area 2 ».