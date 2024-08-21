The Colombian Luis Diaz had its official presentation at the Liverpool coach Arne Slot, Last Saturday, in his team’s 2-0 victory against the Ipswich Town for matchday 1 of the English Premier League.

Fought He had a good game in general, as he was the most dangerous player of the team. Merseyside in a very complicated match against an opponent who came onto the field with nothing to lose.

Luis Diaz

Despite his performance, the 27-year-old Guajiro received some criticism for his lack of goals, since at the beginning of the second half he missed an unbeatable opportunity to score his first goal in the era Arne Slot.

Just two meters from the goal line, Luis Diaz He chipped the ball and tried to pass it over the opposing goalkeeper who came out very well to cover the shot, the ball was rebellious and fell into the roof of the goal.

Luis Díaz and his more familiar version

While Luis Diaz prepares for this Sunday’s match against Brentford for the second round of the Premier League, left three images that captivated social networks.

Liverpool won the Premier League

The star of the Colombian National Team He posted some photos on his official Instagram account showing that he is a family man, in which he was accompanied by his wife Geraldine Ponce, and her daughters Charlotte and Rome.

In the first photo, Luis Diaz He holds his daughters on his legs, while his wife Geraldine and Roma They give him a kiss on each cheek, while the Colombian smiles.

For the second photo, Lucho looked very happy while his eldest daughter made gestures as she held her dad’s legs.

The third photo stole all the attention, because Luis Diaz lifts his daughter Charlotte, recreates the mythical scene from ‘The Lion King’, when baby ‘Simba’ is presented to the entire kingdom by ‘Rafiki’.

