The Ministry of Transportation fired his boss this Saturday, Mario Meoni, after he died on Friday night in a car accident at kilometer 112 of National Route 7, near the Buenos Aires town of San Andrés de Giles.

“Today we said goodbye to an excellent Minister and mainly to a friend“, said the Ministry in an official statement, after Meoni was fired this Saturday in a brief and intimate ceremony in Junín, after which he the funeral procession toured the Sarmiento court, club of which he was a fan and also through the door of the municipality, where he was mayor for three terms.

In that sense, the portfolio managed by Meoni defined it as “a decent and fully human person, who carried out the public function dialoguing with each neighbor and neighbor when he was mayor of his beloved Junín, and with each Argentine and Argentine from every corner of the country when he had to occupy a national position, listening to their needs to bring them concrete solutions and answers “.

“All the people who knew him agreed his enormous honesty, in its great transparency, in its enormous human quality and in his tireless commitment to public management, which he saw as the main tool to improve people’s quality of life, “the letter underlined.

Along these lines, the Ministry defined him as a “humble”, “cordial” and “respectful of everyone” person, and added: “He cared and took care of every detail. Mario was just another worker, like each and every one of us“.

“From the Ministry of Transportation of the Nation we regret with deep regret the loss of a person who taught him and transmitted to his entire team and to that of each area and organization under his orbit, the values ​​and essence of construction through the dialogue, “the statement emphasized.

Finally, they pondered their vision regarding management: “The development of works for the benefit of the people above all the party differences and, above all, that politics is the way to make each of the Argentine men and women able to live each day a little better. “

“Goodbye, Mario,” concludes the statement issued by his institutional communication team.

Burial of the Minister of Transport Mario Meoni in the Parque Rosedal private cemetery in the Buenos Aires town of Junin. Photo Guillermo Rodríguez Adami

Meoni was on his way to Junín to see his family at the wheel of a Ford Mondeo when he died around 10:30 p.m. in a car accident at kilometer 112 of National Route 7, near the Buenos Aires town of San Andrés de Giles.

The minister’s wake was held at the Dos Reís wake house located at Rivadavia 765, Junín, between 10:30 and 13:30. Minutes later, the funeral procession left for the cemetery.

Only family members and friends were present at the ceremony, a limited capacity by covid protocol, but it did not prevent hundreds of residents of the town from approaching the place to say goodbye to the man who was its mayor for 12 years, between 2003 and 2015.