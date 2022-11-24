The death of Jason David Frank, known for being the green ranger, took all his fans by surprise just a few days ago. The emblematic actor of “Power Rangers”, who gave life to Tommy Oliver in one of the most famous 90s series of the time, shared a emotional last moment with his friend and co-star walter emmanuel joneswhich recently came to light. What happened between the two?

The original cast members had already posted their respective farewell messages on social media, but Jones was the only one to literally share his last moment with Frank on video.

It is a long and emotional hug in which both exchange their last words in person. “Every moment is precious. This was my last time saying goodbye! Rest in peace!” reads in the header.

Black Ranger and Green Ranger

Jones and Frank respectively played Zack Taylor (Green Ranger) and Tommy Oliver (Black Ranger) in “Mighty Morphin Power Rangers.”

Jason David Frank and Walter Jones in “Mighty morphin power rangers.” Photo: FOX

Jason was promoting his movie “Legend of the white dragon”which will be his posthumous tape when it hits the big screen in 2023.

As can be understood in the video, Walter had attended the autograph signing and, before leaving, he approached his friend to say goodbye without knowing that this would be the last time he would say goodbye in person.

“My heart is so sad to have lost another member of our special family,” Jones recently wrote in a previous farewell post.