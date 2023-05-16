An employee arranges copies of the newspaper elPeriódico, in Guatemala City, on August 2, 2022. LUIS ECHEVERRIA

The wording of the newspaper de Guatemala says goodbye to its readers this Monday. The newspaper, which since its founding in 1996 has become a benchmark for investigative journalism in the Central American country, has closed on Monday after denouncing strong pressure from the Guatemalan authorities, which drowned it financially. The wording of the newspaper It was raided last summer, when its director, José Rubén Zamora, was also arrested, accused of money laundering. Since then, a persecution has been unleashed against the outlet and its journalists. The newspaper published its last cover Today on the Internet with a message that is a declaration of intent: “We say no to power.”

“Thirty years of tireless struggle against corruption, impunity and drug trafficking, against abuse of power, State terrorism, marginalization and misery, in favor of freedom, tolerance and the indispensable accountability, pluralism political, the quality of public spending, public investment in strategic infrastructure, the also essential fiscal balance, a struggle that has certainly taken place in the midst of marginalization and loneliness, in a context of polarization and political regression towards tyrannical fascism , anachronistic and multi-party, have led us, tired and undercapitalized, some to jail and others to exile, down a blind alley: the inevitable closure of the newspaper”, has written from Zamora prison in an editorial published by the newspaper.

The journalist recalled that the newspaper leaves a legacy of more than “200 rigorous and very well-documented journalistic investigations” published during the Administration of President Alejandro Giammattei, which turned the newspaper in an uncomfortable voice for the Government. Among these investigations is the irregular purchase of vaccines, at very high prices for the country and which benefited people close to the Executive. In addition, the newspaper revealed a plot in which the State granted a mining exploitation concession to a Russian company with an onerous contract and through bribes to public officials. These investigations unleashed strong pressure against the newspaper’s editorial staff and its advertisers. The outlet, which eventually employed 400 people, found itself under siege and forced to make difficult cuts in personnel and expenses, despite its prestige and the international prizes awarded for its journalistic work.

The closure of the newspaper It has generated an avalanche of reactions both in Guatemala and outside the Central American country. The Inter-American Press Association (SIP) has classified it as a setback for democracy and its president, Michael Greenspon, has affirmed that “it is essential task of the independent press to oversee public powers. For this reason, we deeply regret that Guatemala loses a medium that has exercised its essential role for many years, due to the legal, judicial, and economic pressure to which it was exposed.” Spain, through its embassy in Guatemala, regretted “the sad news of the final closure” of the newspaper and highlighted “the extraordinary contribution made to journalism in Guatemala.”

The farewell cover of elPeriódico. elPeriódico (RR SS)

Guilds of Guatemalan journalists have also condemned the closure of the newspaper and the persecution of its editor, and have organized protests. In an editorial published this Monday, the daily Free Press He has highlighted the investigative work of his competitor and denounced the persecution against his writing. “Investigations of the newspaper They brought to light rigged contracts, purchases with a dedication, embezzlement, influence peddling, improper appointments, threads from relatives and inconsistencies between the speeches of rulers and their actions. He wrote history and will continue to do so through the immense seedbed of journalists that emerged in his newsroom.” the medium has stated.

Zamora maintains from prison his accusation of a persecution against him by President Giammattei. In the farewell text published today in the newspaper, He has insisted on criticizing power. “Guatemalans in legitimate defense against the imposition of the monologue, the confinement or the mausoleum characteristic of the predominant tyrannical and anachronistic fascism, sooner rather than later will come out of their lethargy and exercise their right and duty of resistance to oppression, which authorizes a people to civil disobedience in order to overthrow the drug klepto dictatorship and replace it with a democratic and legitimate government”, he said. For the journalist, there has been a strong democratic setback in his country under the Giammattei mandate and the use of the State and justice to silence critical voices or judges and prosecutors investigating corruption. “The State annihilated us,” Zamora has written.

As a farewell to your readers, the newspaper has published a video on its social networks that includes the best covers published from 1996 until last year, when it had to close its print edition. “Telling the truth and rigorously publishing the facts is not easy. In Guatemala it is something that requires courage. Goodbye!”, the newspaper has said goodbye, which has also presented its readers with a series of comments from its workers, who regret the closure of a reference medium. But the most forceful message has come from his director, the journalist Zamora, who from prison has not given up what he considers a fight for freedom in his country. “We are not born free: freedom is a conquest and more than a conquest an invention and it is exercised laconically: I do not want the established power. Despite the fatigue, the severe adverse conditions, the humiliation and the derision, I will not cease my fight for freedom and democracy in Guatemala”, stated the journalist, the most uncomfortable voice for the Guatemalan government.

