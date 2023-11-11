Since the premiere of ‘Intensely’, In June 2015, the animated film directed by Pete Docter and Ronnie del Carmen attracted attention for its particular focus on human emotions, which managed to connect in a unique way with the viewer.

A total of 175 million dollars was invested for its production, without imagining that it would become a worldwide cinematographic phenomenon, since it grossed a total of 850 million at the box office. Thus, nine years later, Disney and Pixar decided to make the long-awaited sequel to ‘Inside Out’.

What new emotions and surprises will there be in ‘Inside Out 2’?

American filmmaker Kelsey Mann will be in charge of resuming the occurrences that the emotions direct inside the head of Riley, the protagonist. This is what we saw in the first official trailer of the animated film.

To the already known characters from the first installment, such as Joy, Sadness, Anger, Fear and Disgusta new member will join them: Anxiety. The brand new ’emotion’ generates a lot of intrigue among followers, who are dying of anguish to know the new journeys that all the emotions will experience together.

However, Anxiety It will not arrive alone, and together with it they will be Envy, Boredom and Shamewhose appearance is not yet completely known, since you can barely see the upper part of their faces in the film’s official poster.

When is ‘Inside Out 2’ released?

From now on, the filmmakers are prepared to exceed the expectations left by the first installment of ‘Intensely’. The animated sequel will hit US theaters on June 14, 2024.

This is what the new member of ‘Intensely 2’ looks like: Ansiedad. Photo: Pixar.

When is the release date in Peru of ‘Intensely 2’?

In the case of Peru, the film would be released for all of Latin America one day earlier, that is, June 13, 2024. However, this date has not yet been confirmed by the official websites.