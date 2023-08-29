Jealousy disguised as protection, hurtful jokes, time control, yelling, and humiliation are expressions of a type of gender violence that massively affects Latin American women. The data is compelling and very similar. They may change the typical dishes or the climate from one country to another, but the effects of structural machismo in the region remain regardless of borders.

Some data to measure the prevalence of psychological violence: in Mexico, 51.6% of women recognize themselves as victims, according to the most recent National Survey on the Dynamics of Household Relationships that the National Statistics Institute and Geography (INEGI) presented in August 2022; in Colombia, the corporation sisma woman It also places it in first place, with 54%, and the UNESCO Survey on Violence against Youth in Higher Education Institutions in Latin America and the Caribbean, presented just in March 2023, revealed that 53% of the participants have suffered it in their school environment.

Peru has one of the most worrying indicators in the region, with almost six out of ten women affected, according to open government data as of November 2022, although Guatemala is higher, with 69%, according to the Rapid Gender Analysis carried out by UN Women and Care in 2021.

Perhaps when you read some of the ways in which it manifests, the temptation to think that it is not so serious came to your mind. How many times have I heard it! But gender aggressions are a progressive phenomenon and emotional violence is the prelude to all others, including sexual and physical.

In addition, the official figures will never be able to record the number of dead in life by the daily abuse minimized socially and normalized even internally. They, all of them, are victims of what I call —with license and proportions kept— an “emotional feminicide”. Shall we start talking about this?

The challenge is clear: it is not easy to suspect when that family member, colleague or friend is a victim. There are no visible bruises or marks on the skin that raise alarm, but there are traces with profound effects on mental health, self-esteem and self-concept. In fact, some scientific research has shown that recurrent psychological assaults are more difficult to heal than physical trauma.

Emotional femicide is an unprecedented concept that I develop and document as part of my doctoral thesis at the Universidad Panamericana de México. It is not uncontroversial: I have sometimes been questioned if by naming the effects of this type of violence like this I minimize the enormous femicide crisis that also plagues our countries. I believe the opposite, that it allows us to generate an alert regarding the risk of not acting on time. And with to time, I mean since the first attack.

It is a global issue and the UN is clear about it in its 2030 Agenda. Every day, 137 women are murdered by members of their own family around the world, according to the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime. . Low self-esteem, insecurity and feelings of guilt caused by the emotional offender are the beginning of the femicide risk in the screenings applied by authorities and academia.

Here is a key for analysis: the body protects itself by blocking what causes it suffering, it is the survival instinct. Like the shock or fainting that we experience in the face of unbearable physical pain, when the emotional body suffers, it protects itself. This natural reaction combined with the unnatural gender roles and stereotypes that command submission and a good face to women —see Barbie, for simple references— are a dangerous cocktail.

A woman disconnected from her own body or who cannot set limits or express emotions judged negatively by society, such as anger or discomfort, constitutes an intersection of vulnerability that requires urgent attention: let’s normalize talking about emotional femicide. Even if they call us exaggerated!

Maria Elena Esparza Guevara She is a doctoral candidate in History of Thought from the UP, graduated from the Women’s Leadership Program at the University of Oxford and founder of Ola Violeta AC

