Gameiro and Mangala they will say goodbye to Valencia once the referee whistles the end of the match against SD Huesca. The two footballers end their contract and have not extended their link to the club despite the will of both, mainly that of the forward, to follow And although the role of both in the last season has not been as important as they would have liked, both have had a farewell at the height of the footballers that they are.

Because it was a double farewell. Yesterday the entire staff gathered at a restaurant in Valencia to say goodbye and the great reason this encounter occurred was to say goodbye to Kevin and Eliaquim. Today in which has been the last pre-vacation workout In the summer the goodbye was in the green, where both enjoyed the warmth of their companions.

Pasillito, collejas, hugs and an emotional speech by Gabriel Paulista They served as the last chapter of the stage of both in the Mestalla entity. The two players, roles on the sidelines, have always been loved and respected within the wardrobe che, mainly by Diakhaby who has felt very supported by both in their worst moments, but in general everyone has always respected them for their competitive attitude and good companionship, whether they play or not. Today the last chapter of Gameiro and Mangala was written as Valencianists, on Saturday at the Alcoraz it will be the final epilogue.