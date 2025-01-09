After the second test of the night at the premiere of Next Level Chefone contestant from each team had to undergo elimination testingwhere his future on the program would be in check. “Your mentors will not be there, but you will have the best,” Blanca Romero explained to them.

Alba, Carmen and Noelia had the help of the chef Martin Berasateguiwho also brought his own dish to be replicated in the test. “I’m literally scared, how scary!“Noelia was scared when she saw the plate. “It’s a flower garden,” she added, with grace.

After a tough test, due to the difficulty of the dish per se, the jury members decided on the name of the first to be expelled. “The worst dish has been Alba’s,” he announced White. “You competed very welland because of your nerves it’s gone,” Berasategui encouraged him.

“I get confused every day since I was born,” he added to make the expelled woman smile. “I still believe that I have not been wrong betting on you“added her mentor, Rakel Cernicharo. “I wanted to stay longer, but my nerves got the better of me,” Alba lamented.

The farewell was very emotional among the contestants. All They simultaneously hugged the expelled and they chanted his name with great euphoria, until he left in the elevator and never returned.