Barcelona received, after the defeat against Real Sociedad (1-2), the League title and celebrated it with its fans, to which the team captain, Sergio Busquets, promised, in his speech from the pitch of the Spotify Camp Nou , that “this has only just begun.”

The president of the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF), Luis Rubiales, presented the trophy to the captain in the box at the Spotify Camp Nou.

Busquets went down to the grass with his gimp, where his teammates were waiting for him to celebrate the championship with the fans, to whom the captain and coach Xavi Hernández addressed each other with microphones in hand.

“I wanted to win the title and we have achieved it by being a great team and above all with great fans”, said Busquets, who at the end of this season will leave the club after fifteen seasons.

Xavi’s speech after winning the Spanish League

The player from Badía del Vallés was one of the names most chanted by the fans along with Xavi Hernández, who in his speech also thanked the support of the Barça fans throughout the season.

“If you remember, in the Joan Gamper Trophy speech I asked for the union of all Barcelona fans. It’s time to say thank you. First of all, to the president: ‘Presi’, we’re not so bad”, joked the coach with one of Joan Laporta’s famous phrases.

And he closed his speech by describing the support that the fans have given the football first team this season as a “skinned chicken”, the mythical expression of Johan Cruyff.

With the captain’s badge, lifting the Spanish League title against the Camp Nou and being applauded by all the fans of FC Barcelona. A goodbye at the height of his legacy. He is leaving, but Sergio Busquets will be remembered forever at Barça. OVERALL LEGEND. pic.twitter.com/9e2iR06pET – Undefeated (@InvictosSomos) May 20, 2023

After the speeches, the champions went to the center of the field, where a banner with the championship motto was installed (“LaLiga is ours, the future too”), to hold a huddle like the one they did last Sunday at the RCDE Stadium , scenario in which Barça mathematically sealed the title.

Shortly after, Xavi Hernández was blanketed by his pupils, who ended the celebration with a lap of honor greeting the fans who remained in the stands.

SPORTS

with Efe

More sports news