After 15 years of a recognized and brilliant television career, the Madrid journalist and writer David Cantero said goodbye to Telecinco news.

Cantero was in charge of presenting the News news next to your partner María Casadowho has passed the presenter of this weekend newsletter in one of Mediaset’s news.

Both started working again just six months ago, 14 years after their previous stage as colleagues at the head of the TVE news. “We have taken off, this has been the first of this new stage, from Now, more and better, always“The presenter dedicated his partner after his return to the news.

For its part, the presenter did not say goodbye on screen Because, as he said, it is “discreet”: “I have gone without making noise, almost silent,” he said. “I leave Mediaset, quiet, grateful. It has been 15 extraordinary years and I leave behind countless good memories, good times, good friends and colleagues that I am going to miss a lot,” he shared.

This Saturday, coinciding with International Women’s Day, her faithful companion Maria Casado has faced her First solo program After the farewell of quarry. That is why he has not been able to endure the tears remembering him and dedicating some emotional words.

“An unusual farewell”

Casado has sent a message with a detail included in the farewell to a farewell: “For me it is an unusual farewell, they see it. I am alone, but if they have realized today, maybe my look you liked. I do not know if you will have already suspected who this tie is. Feel it close That’s why I put it on. “

“I will take advantage of then to say that David already know, is a man, is a gentleman as he has always been. He has said goodbye as he always does: in silence and almost tiptoein that we are quite the same. Today it has been a difficult day for me. I just wanted to tell him that I love him very much, “said the excited journalist.

In turn, he has assured that he “misses him as the whole team” and like many spectators: “David, what Enjoy life as you know And here you have some friends. I see you in the bars, you know. “