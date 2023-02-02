The French winger and world champion with France in Russia 2018, Florian Thauvinarrived in Nuevo León in the summer of 2021 as a ‘bomb’ signing for the UANL Tigres who boasted on their social networks as a historical element that aroused the attention of all Mexican soccer clubs.
His stay in the San Nicolás de los Garza team was not what was expected and he ended up leaving in January 2023 in order to free up a non-formed place in Mexico and be able to register another reinforcement.
In total, he played 38 games with the university jersey, scored eight goals, distributed five assists, received three yellow cards and was sent off twice. The new destiny of him is the udinese from Italy.
Florian Thauvin It was already officially presented with the udinese and he is preparing to play the remainder of the season, but he still had something pending and it was to say goodbye to the auriazules fans who have supported him since his arrival and it was through his official Instagram account, where he addressed a few words to them.
“Fans, it was a pleasure to share these moments with you. I thank you for all the love you gave me. I wish you the best for the future, and you know that you have a fan forever from Europe. Hugs”, were the parting words of the French player.
