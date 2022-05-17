Saying goodbye to a loved one who has passed away is one of the most difficult things a person can face in their life. Be it a son, father or mother, brother, partner, family member or friend. And each person decides how to say goodbye and how to deal with grief. A granddaughter has wanted to share on Twitter the particular and endearing way that her grandmother has chosen to say goodbye to her.

Death becomes a more natural matter as years go by. At an advanced age it is more frequent that your environment of your same age, like a friend, dies, but this does not translate into less pain. It’s still a tough stick this grandmother has had to deal with. April, her granddaughter, has posted on her Twitter account the emotional farewell message sent by her grandmother, Quica de Ella, after the death of her best friend. The text sent by WhatsApp two days after her death has gone viral and has more than 100,000 likes. “These rotten inside,” she wrote @abrilnuvreni along with a photograph of the message.

Although he knows that this text will not reach its recipient, he has wanted to continue with the beautiful custom of saying goodbye to her every night. “My dear friend. Like every night the farewell until tomorrow. Today with so much pain I have to tell you that I am going to miss you a lot but I want to say goodbye as always until tomorrow. Sweet dreams. See you forever.” These words have moved Twitter, and many users have been encouraged to share the messages that they also sent to their loved ones who will never face them again.

The granddaughter has also sent her grandmother the response caused by her words on Twitter. “Send hi to everyone on Twitter who saw your goodbye message to your friend.” And although her first response was that she didn’t have that social network, she thanked everyone.