Death is very painful and more when it is of a loved oneit is something that cannot be expressed in words, and it is even more heartbreaking when we do not say goodbye to that person we love so much.

During the pandemic, thousands of people around the world have had the sad experience of losing family members who have died of Covid-19.

Many people have letters or messages prepared for when the day of their death arrives.this is the case of a granny who left a farewell letter to her beloved grandson because they could not say goodbye “as it should be” and the young man made it public on Twitter.

“My grandmother recently passed away, she left me this farewell letterI hope it helps all of you who go through the same thing,” wrote the user @josalonsso, on Twitter.

“My dear José… I wish you could have shared more grandmother-grandson moments with you. I wish we had never been angry. I wish I had taken advantage of every second of that radiant smile you wear” began the letter that has moved hundreds of users on the networks social. “As you well know, they have not given me much time to continue on my journey of this wonderful life that I have had. I know that due to life circumstances we have not been able to say goodbye properly, so I have asked your father to give you this letter once everything happens”.

Last Christmas was the first that grandmother and grandson could not spend together, but his grandmother asked him to be patient, because “time heals everything”.

“I have taken care of you as if you were my own son,” he added, to finally finish giving him all his support. “I wish you from my heart that you enjoy and that one day you can find what you are looking for outside, within you. Don’t hesitate to do everything you have in mind.”

“Life is two days” and “Never doubt yourself” are the last pieces of advice from his grandmother. “Keep going for me, enjoy life for me. Never stop or look back. I will never leave your side my child”, she finishes her.

Before the emotional letter published For José, dozens and dozens of users have shown their support by sharing similar experiences with their grandparents or sending emotional messages: “Really beautiful” She, your grandmother, must have been a wonderful person, full of light and love. May God bless you and guide you on your way. A huge hug”, are some of the comments they wrote to him on Twitter.