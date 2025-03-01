The emotional factor of the Sabadell OPA

In the battles, not only should it have the well -covered flanks, but to keep assets as many fronts as possible. Banco Sabadell’s strategy to defend against the public acquisition offer (OPA) launched by the BBVA responds to this warmongering logic. While the Board of Directors of the Catalan Bank, led by César González-Bueno, deals with the rational flank and boasts of a growth of the business and the value of the unparalleled entity, the small shareholders are responsible for the emotional side. Numbers and heart, everything adds.

For months the lawyer and expolitic Jordi Casas – today with positions in the Catalan employer Promotion of Labor and in the Economic and Social Council (CES) – walks through the main Spanish cities to convince the small shareholders of Sabadell, like him, to reject the OPA. He does it with the hat of the president of the Association of Minority Shareholders of Banco de Sabadell, entity promoted by himself at the end of September for this purpose. He estimates that at this time 48% of shareholders are minority and 51% large funds.

This Thursday landed in Madrid. The chosen place was the select Genoa Financial Club -the equivalent to the old equestrian circle of Barcelona, ​​but with enviable views of the capital -at a safe distance from La Vela, the imposing building that presides over the corporate city of the BBVA, already scarce 11 minutes walking from the headquarters of the National Commission of the Competition Market (CNMC), where the future will be decided months. And he did it accompanied by Joan Corominas, great -grandson of the first president of Banco Sabadell, and Joan Llonch, grandson of another president. The pedigree of six generations in the middle of the financial heart of Madrid.

“Emotional issues are important,” houses begin before a large group of economic and financial journalists. “The BBVA has not evaluated who is in front of them, and it is important that it is known to understand our opposition.” Remember the former deputy and former senator of CiU the origins of the bank, which was founded by the Sabadell manufacturers guild (created in 1559) as a financial instrument at the service of the industrialists of the region to facilitate the financing of wool imports from Argentina. “This is the foundational spirit of the bank, to be next to the small and medium enterprises and accompany them in their growth plans,” explains who was a delegate of the Generalitat Government in Madrid between 2011 and 2013.

If Barça is more than a club, Sabadell is more than a bank, they come to say. “And this cannot be finished by the BBVA whim,” Tercia Corominas, for whom the operation raised by the BBVA “is not interesting from any point of view: it destroys jobs, 5,000, they say, the capacity of SMEs to finance is reduced because there is a bank less and it is a bad business for shareholders.”

Does money have feelings? “What is the sentimental limit to accept the offer?” He asks at lunch. “It is a function of the expectations of Sabadell,” Llonch hastened, who ensures that the theoretical value of the action rises to 2.90 euros, compared to 2.66 euros on Thursday’s closure. “Shareholders do not want to sell,” they insist, but, they do not refuse the issue: “The reasonable minimum would be an amount around 3.7 euros.”

The CEO of Banco Sabadell: “The OPA will not leave, the value of the bank is much higher than the offer” of the BBVA



The Executive President of the BBVA, Carlos Torres, has reiterated on numerous occasions that the Bank of Vizcaíno origin does not intend to improve the offer and expect the decision of the CNMC, which is analyzing the operation to see if it involves risks, earlier than later (even before Holy Week). But everything has a price.