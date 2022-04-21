Erika Villalobos and Aldo Miyashiro were one of the most solid and beloved couples of the Peruvian show business, after they separated for the first time in 2010. Thus, in the context of the ampay carried out by “Magaly TV, the firm”, the couple They have been married for 17 years.

Although both were not to share many publications together, there is a tender post from 2019 that Erika dedicates to her husband for their 14 years of marriage, where she highlights all the time they have been married and expresses how much she appreciates the relationship with him .

Aldo Miyashiro and Érika Villalobos shared a cast in the series “Misterio” and “La gran sangre”. Photo: Instagram by Erika Villalobos.

What message did Erika Villalobos dedicate to Aldo Miyashiro for his 14th anniversary?

“Happy 14 years of effort and adventure!” Was the beginning of the message that the actress writes to the television host. “And it is that our life was always very hard. The stairs we had to climb were very steep and each step hurt. Our variables were very difficult to combine. He is not only from Mars and I am from Venus, we are from different galaxies. I have no idea how our orbits crossed, but here we are, against all odds,” she continued.

Within the message he also mentioned that ‘Haku’ was the affectionate nickname with which he referred to him. “My, Haku, thank you, because the effort you make every day for us is enormous.”

She also expressed that she was proud of the family she had formed with him and her children, and that she greatly admired him.

“Thank you for your generosity, for your few but precise words that – you know – are the only ones that can make me feel better in my moments of darkness. Few words but great actions that are like an arrow reaching its target. Thank you for trying to be better every day, ”she expressed.

Finally, he stressed that, although they were not the exemplary couple, they were invincible together. And that, although he didn’t know what the future held for them, he could always say that he did his best to get his family forward.

Aldo Miyashiro apologizes to Érika Villalobos for ampay

In his visit to the set of “La banda del Chino” last Wednesday, April 20, Aldo Miyashiro recognized the images transmitted by “Magaly tv, la firma”. In these shots, the presenter could be seen kissing the journalist Fiorella Retiz. Faced with this situation, the producer did not hesitate to apologize to his wife.