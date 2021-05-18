Cris Morena He shared on his social networks the celebration for the 15 years of his granddaughter Azul, daughter of Romina Yan and Darío Giordano.

The producer had a very special idea so that Azul could celebrate with his friends in this time of the coronavirus pandemic (Covid-19).

It was an emotional open-air country celebration, with horseback riding, a bonfire, gifts and even a significant release of balloons.

“Achu, today is 15 years of seeing you laugh, feeling yourself fight for yours, enlightening everyone around you”Cris Morena pointed out along with a moving video with images of the celebration.

Cris Morena and her granddaughter, Azul. Instagram.

And he added: “You are light, you are my star, my beacon. Thank you for letting me be part of your day, thank you for being such a fundamental part of my life. I love you and my wish is that you are always as happy as you were today. I love you”.

Immediately, the birthday girl replied: “Thank you grandmother, I love you.”

In the video, which accumulated thousands of “likes” and comments, Cris sent another message to his granddaughter: “May your 15 years be the most beautiful. May you live all your birthdays with this happiness. I love you princess, I love you with all my heart. May you always be so happy. “

Her friends and even her brother did the same. “You know exactly what you want. And you are incomparable to anyone else. You know that you are my weakness, I always told you “, stressed Franco Giordano.

“I’m having a great time, Grandma. I know you tried your best, you did your best and I can’t believe, post, the cabin, the shower, the gifts, everything and we’re flying. The level of this is great and I’m having a great time. Thanks for everything”, close the Blue video.

Azul was just four years old when her mother, Romina Yan, passed away in 2010 and it was her grandparents, Cris Morena and Gustavo Yankelevich, who took a very special place in the life and also in that of her brothers Valentín and Franco.

