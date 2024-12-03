A little over a month ago, the Valencian town of Picanya was devastated after the passage of DANA. The destruction reached the fundamental cultural space for the community: its municipal library.

The space dedicated to children’s and youth literature, located on the first floor, has been devastated. The entire children’s reading collection was completely destroyed. For this reason, Nuria Collado, author of the children’s story ‘Remembering you makes me happy’, has launched an emotional campaign through social networks calling for solidarity, so that all interested people donate books and that, when the library doors open again, the children can enjoy themselves again.

«I hope this initiative goes so far that we can also help other towns and schools» Collado expresses excitedly in the video. And the wish has been fulfilled. The number of shipments received is such that from the Picanya Library they are helping to the damaged schools and libraries in neighboring towns that also suffered the ravages of the floods.

“Your generosity has exceeded all expectations, and we feel deeply excited by the support received», Collado points out in a recent post. The text also reported that due to remodeling works in the municipal libraries affected by DANA and logistical issues, donations will be managed in new temporary spaces. «From now on, donations must be sent to the following address: Plza. Spain, 7. 46210 – Picanya – Valencia. Volunteers are also warned that do not take books directly to libraries municipal, since they are not in a position to manage them.









The initiative not only seeks to reconstruct a lost collection, but also to create a emotional bond between the donors and the children who will receive the books. For this reason, the author asks that “those books have a dedication on your part.” The Picanya community hopes that this show of solidarity will help heal the wounds caused by DANA and return the magic of reading to the hands of the little ones.