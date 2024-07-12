The captain of the Colombian national team, James Rodríguez celebrated his birthday today, July 12. The player is happy with his family as he prepares to play the upcoming Copa América grand final, in which the player from Cúcuta will face Argentina.

Through social media, James shared several photos with his children. The footballer appears smiling next to his little ones and a large cake with his name on it. The description says: “Thank you all for your messages. 33.”

Thousands of people have responded his post, expressing his good wishes and blessings for the player. Many wish him good luck in his next match and thank him for what he has done for Colombia.

Fans recognize his contribution at a sporting level and appreciate his long career in the field, ccompeting since he was just a child, making his debut in the First Division of Colombian football in 2006 at just 14 years old.

Since then, James has established himself as a prestigious footballer. His performance and dominance on the pitch is admirable and he continues to surprise us with his skills.

He even received the Puskas Award for best goal in the world during the World Cup in Brazil thanks to his first goal in a match against Uruguay on June 28 in the round of 16 in 2014.

Congratulations from your colleagues

In addition to congratulations from his fans, the captain of the national team has received several comments from his teammates and some celebrities.

Among the most significant is the comment of Juan Guillermo Cuadrado: “Happy birthday JR10 @jamesrodriguez10 May God bless you and give you many more years of magical football.”

In addition, Radamel Falcao Garcia She dedicated a story to him on her Instagram profile. She posted a photo where they are seen celebrating together.

She also addressed some emotional words to him: “Happy birthday, dear friend… you’re a genius, James David.”

