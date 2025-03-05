The end of GH Dúo It was a reality on Tuesday night. Another edition that ended, and with her, the dreams and illusions of all participants. Was Carlos Sobera he in charge of retransmiting the emotional and traditional light off of lights from the house of Guadalix.

“Let’s start with the suites, the most desired stay. Its story reaches its fine, the light in it goes out“, began the beautiful and emotional exhibition The presenter.” The bedroom full of dreams is as follows. Friends, intrigues and kisses that are imprisoned without being able to leave, “he continued.

The bathroom and dressing were the next two stays to go out, slowly but with a great sentimental load. “16 were they and a single heart“He reminded all the contestants.” They lost their nerves in the kitchen and on the sofa of the Hall sealed La Paz, “he recited.

“The garden is only left,” he finished his poem. “Where the moon is sentinel and the wind, The endless breath to turn off your candle flame“, thus turned off the last place in the house.” Super, ends another edition and I feel a lot of emotion“He gave the word.

The super verbalized the last words of the farewell: “Here ends and is already part of our memory. We spend another page of our life, and we will soon write a new story. Thank you. “Everything ended up, including the voice that accompanied all the contestants.