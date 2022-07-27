Fifty national titles in two already tell the stakes that exist every time Universidad de Chile and Colo Colo take the field. They are the two most successful and important teams in all of Chile and moreover they represent the same city, the capital Santiago. In short, one of those races that are expected for months and months. So the date of July 31 has long been circled on the calendar of Chilean fans and there are just a few days left. As often happens, token fans do not miss the opportunity to carve out their place at the stadium.

The kick-off in the capital is set for 7.30 pm on Sunday (Italian time), in the setting of the Estadio Fiscal de Talca and will be an opportunity for the very favorite Colo Colo to defend the first place from Nublense, second. The Universidad, home team, has made available four seats for its fans in possession of fan tokens: the only requirements to win the tickets are the registration on the platform of digital tokens and the indication of The U as a favorite team in the predictions. Each of the two winners will be rewarded with two tickets: then, off to the party of Super Clasico.