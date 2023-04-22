It is a small piece, but a huge story and emotion fit in it. The fragment of the plane (part of the fuselage) that Mariano Brufau, 85, received in a box last Saturday, belonged to the twin-engine bomber that his father, Mariano Brufau Civit, was piloting when it crashed while taking off for a combat mission on the 23rd of November 1937, during the Civil War, on the runway of the Sènia aerodrome (Tarragona). The aviator, pilot sergeant of the Gloriosa, as the Republic air force was known, died with his two crewmates when they fell to the ground and exploded his device, a Soviet SB-2 Katiuska, after colliding with another bomber from his own squadron. His son was then two months old. Last Saturday, now an 85-year-old man, he went from France, his place of residence, to the act of homage to his father, which took place at the Agramunt Town Hall (Lleida), where the aviator was from, and in the Castellserá cemetery (12 kilometers away), where his remains rest.

“It has been very exciting for me,” explains the aviator’s son in Catalan with a strong French accent. “I am also very happy, apart from the personal, that so many years later those who gave their lives for freedom continue to be remembered, that it was not only the father but all the pilots who, like him, fought fascism. It is very strong to see that today we see the same things again ”.

When asked about what it felt like to have in his hands a piece of the plane in which his father died, Mariano Brufau Jr. is moved and his voice breaks. “I don’t know how to say it, what I felt, it’s one thing… As if I touched my dad, I don’t know, you can’t even imagine what I felt. I have put the fragment in a cabinet at home along with a photo of dad and another of mom. Mom is there, in the same grave, because when she died she took her ashes and buried them next to him. Excuse me…”. The pilot’s son composes himself after a pause. “I was very small, Mom explained to me later, even though she didn’t want to talk about the war. We left as Franco’s army advanced, we arrived in Barcelona in a Red Cross ambulance, then we went to Cervera, with my godfather and the auntie Lluïsa, my father’s sister, walking and on a mule they had bought. Mama kept the blanket in which they had wrapped me.”

The section of the Katiuska in which Mariano Brufau was killed and which has been given to his son. PHOTO SUPPLIED BY ADAR

They then managed to reach the border and cross it and were taken to the camp of Argelès, where the situation was terrible. Fortunately, thanks to the fact that his godfather spoke some French and the help of communist employees of the railways, they managed to get out of there and were given shelter by a French family. They settled in Sainte Léocadie, in the Eastern Pyrenees, near Puigcerdà and Llívia. And there passed the life of Brufau.

Did being the son of a Republican combatant mark you? “A lot, I went to a school for priests, they knew where I came from, the other children harassed me and called me a bad Spanish Republican, I perfectly remember his insults; he defended me as he could ”. Son of a pilot, did he want to fly? “Oh yes, when I finished my studies I passed the tests to go to the military flight school. But mom couldn’t bear it, ‘you’ll die like dad’, she told me, and she cried. So I listened to her and in the end I did two years of military service in aviation in Toulouse, but on the ground; at least it touched the planes. I was spared from going to the Algerian war because I was the only son of a widow. Then I joined the French National Center for Scientific Research (CNRS) as an engineering researcher. For a while, the secret police came to see me, asking if I had family in Russia and stuff like that. I am now retired.”

What feeling does the memory of your father provoke in you, the aviator who that remote day fell from the sky over the fields of a land at war? “I feel…, how to say it, three fairHe was very proud, he was a fighter against fascism and he fought for the whole world, not only for republican Spain”.

The sons of the aviators Mariano Brufau (left) and Jaume Mata, during the tribute to the former’s father. Photo courtesy of ADAR

Adding emotion to last Saturday’s tribute was the fact that Aquilino Mata himself also attended, the son of a comrade and friend of Brufau, the pilot sergeant Jaime Mata Romeu (l’Arboçar, 1919-Barcelona, ​​2004) who was taking off in the same mission that he at the controls of another Katiuska from the same squadron and that he was the main witness to the tragedy. Aquilino Mata is the current president of the Catalan-North-Balearic Delegation of the Association of Aviators of the Republic (ADAR) and his father left a detailed and chilling account of the accident that is in the association’s archive. The 2nd and 3rd Katiuskas squadrons (always with a pique of which was the best) left La Sènia, with the mission of bombing targets in Pamplona and Jaca. The first patrol of the 2nd squadron, three aircraft, took off in the lead, ahead of Captain Gumersindo Arean’s plane, followed by Brufau’s and the one piloted by Sergeant Miñana. The Katiuska (Tupolev ANT-40 SB-2), designed in 1933, was a super Soviet medium bomber, very fast (making protection fighters unnecessary), with two machine guns in the nose, one on the dorsal position and one on the back. the belly and capable of carrying 6 bombs of 100 kilos; At the beginning of their arrival in Spain, in October 1936, they were manned exclusively by the Soviets, but in mid-1938 they passed into the hands of Spaniards who had been trained in the USSR. The artist Francesc Torres placed one as a star piece in his exhibition in 2021 at the National Museum of Art of Catalonia (MNAC).

“About 200 meters from the ground, the squadron leader began to turn to the left,” explains Jaime Mata in his testimony, “Brufau did the same, in order to gain time by cutting the radius, followed to his left by Miñana. These two did not see each other. I was starting the takeoff filming”, continues Mata, “when I realized that they were going to cross each other. I have engraved in my memory the following thought from that moment: ‘You have to see what the optical effects are, these two airplanes seem like they should collide’. I did not get to finish the thought when the tragedy took place. Miñana’s plane, described by the witness who saw everything from his cockpit, “with its propellers, powered by 850 horsepower each, mowed down the tail rudders of Brufau’s, which in the absence of these controls and without giving time to use parachute, due to the low height they had, fell to the ground, exploding the 600 kilos of bombs, 1,720 liters of gasoline and the ammunition of the 4 machine guns. All in an instant. Then a dense column of black smoke, the epilogue of the tragedy experienced in a few seconds.

The pilot Mariano Brufau. PHOTO PROVIDED BY THE FAMILY

For his part, “Miñana, with bombs and everything, with the wheels collected he was able to land on a stony ground, I think with only one casualty. From Brufau, as has been said, no one came out alive”.

And the story continues: “The planes that were on the ground stopped their engines, wanting to terminate the service, but Commander Pereira did not think the same way, and after a few minutes he forced us to carry out the flight and bomb the plane. aim”. Matas, who had been with Brufau since they went to the USSR together to train as fighter pilots at the famous Kirovabad academy, was in shock at having seen his partner die in this way. “I became so afraid of approaching other planes that I feared mine more than shrapnel. As a result, my continuity in the squadron was endangered. The tremendous shock of my comrade’s death brought me to the brink of collapse as a pilot.” Fortunately, someone had the idea of ​​sending him as an observer with a pilot “of those who got close”, he overcame the trauma and was able to get back at the controls of his own plane. It will come to be, remember David Gesalí and David Íñiguez in their fundamental The air war in Catalonia, 1936-1939 (Dalmau, 2012), at the age of 19, head of a fortnight of Katiuskas that remained at the end of the war.

The Katiuska bomber that has been reconstructed at the La Sènia Historical Aviation Center (CAHS), during its presentation, with members of a historical reconstruction association dressed as pilots. PHOTO SUPPLIED BY ADAR

The box with the piece of plane was given to Mariano Brufau son Antonio Valldeperes, vice president of the Catalan-North-Balearic Delegation of the Association of Aviators of the Republic (ADAR), who was the one who found the fragment along with other remains of the aircraft . “It was difficult for us to locate the place where the bomber fell but we found it”, he explains; “There were only a few small pieces because most of what was left of the plane was recovered as scrap.”

In the last paragraph of his memory of the accident, Mata wrote: They have elapsed [entonces] 38 years old but Mariano Brufau continues in our minds for what he was: one of the best among so many and such magnificent companions in aviation. May he rest in peace and we trust that one day we can pay him the tribute he deserves. The one that ADAR, the Grup de Recerques de las Terres de Ponent and the Agramunt and Castellserà Town Councils have paid him, including a floral offering, live music, and a commemorative plaque, fulfills the wishes of the comrade of the fallen old aviator.

