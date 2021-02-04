This Thursday, January 4, he was born in France Muna, Sabrina Artaza’s daughter. “Muna, the great adventure”, wrote next to a photo of the baby the Argentine actress, daughter of Nito Artaza.

“It was an intense 24 hours of labor and partly alone, in the middle of a pandemic. We had a beautiful delivery. But now I need to rest when baby sleeps “wrote Sabrina, who recounted that her daughter weighed 3,115 kilos and received lots of greetings from her friends in the art scene.

“Muna of my heart”said the father, chef John Morris, along with another photo of his baby.

Sabrina Artaza, her partner and her baby, Muna. Instagram.

The one who followed at a distance minute by minute everything that happened was Nito Artaza. Cecilia Milone, partner of the comedian, related how the recent grandfather lived the arrival of Muna.

“As soon as he found out, he left a message to his daughter and son-in-law via WhatsApp. Here he is, crying with emotion, already happy, in front of the phone. Releasing all the tension of the last hours, “said the actress and singer on her Instagram account next to a photo of Nito super excited sending a message to his granddaughter.

“Only I who was by his side know what these 9 months were for him without being able to travel to hug his baby, to his only baby when he knew she was going to be a mother. Not being able to be there for the delivery and how he continued desperate, and at a distance, every minute without sleep since we found out that he broke the bag, yesterday morning, “he continued.

Cecilia Milone’s publication on the emotion of Nito Artaza. Instagram.

And he closed: “Here it is … This is the man I love. “

Nito limited himself to publishing all his happiness with one phrase: “The most beautiful thing about love. My baby’s baby was born!”

For her part, Cecilia also expressed her joy at Muna’s arrival: “Welcome to life, drink beautiful. We were waiting for you. There are already many of us who love you. Sabrina was mom! Emotion”.

Sabrina Artaza’s post announcing the birth of her daughter, Muna. Instagram.