After a four-month delay, the Emmy Awards on Monday recognized the best and brightest of the television industry. Although the award ceremony normally takes place in mid-September, they were pushed back by the screenwriters' strike, which ended at the end of September, and the actors' strike, which continued until November. The industrial action brought the industry to a standstill and the awards had to be rescheduled. But just like at the Golden Globes and other award ceremonies, SuccessionThe Bear and Beef They were the big winners.

Comedian and screenwriter Anthony Anderson was in charge of hosting the 75th edition of the Emmy Awards at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. In celebration of its 75th year, the show paid tribute to TV icons and legendary shows, such as 90-year-old actress Joan Collins and the 36-time nominee Grey's Anatomy. Calista Flockhart even performed a dancing tribute to Ally McBeal.

With hosts this award season criticized for jokes that failed to hit the mark, Anderson kept it fun and light, joking about the typically long acceptance speeches. “Tonight, we're giving out 27 awards,” Anderson said. “So I'd like to ask you all to keep those speeches tight.” He suggested just thanking “Jesus and your mama,” and to encourage brevity, his own mother, fellow comedian Doris Bowman, would be there to cut people off.

Christina Applegate and Anthony Anderson present the first prize at the 75th Emmy Awards, in Los Angeles, California, on January 15, 2024. MARIO ANZUONI (REUTERS)

The award presenters were also fun and full of spark. Christina Applegate presented the first prize, and was brought to tears by the applause from the public. “It's been an honor to play funny, flawed, [and] complex characters like the women nominated,” said Applegate, who has been acting since she was a child. Not even being diagnosed with multiple sclerosis has stopped her, far from it. This year, she was nominated for her role in the comedy series Dead to Me.

When it was time for Pedro Pascal to present an award, he joked that Kieran Culkin — who defeated The Last of Us star to win the Golden Globe for best actor — ““beat the shit out of me.”

Tina Fey and Amy Poehler returned as a comedy duo to present the prize for best live televised event, which went to Elton John's farewell concert in Los Angeles. The British singer is now the 19th person to have the so-called EGOT: Emmy, Golden Globe, Oscar and Tony.

'Ally McBeal' cast members Peter MacNicol, Gil Bellows, Greg Germann and Calista Flockhart dance on the Emmy stage. MARIO ANZUONI (REUTERS)

But in terms of the awards, there were not many surprises. Succession won six out of 27 nominations, including best drama.

Matthew Macfadyen took home the Emmy for best supporting actor. “I must make special mention to my on-screen wife, Sarah Snook, and my other on-screen wife, Nicholas Braun,” he joked. “Acting with you has been one of the most wonderful things of my career.”

Culkin won best actor for his role as Roman Roy, and thanked his mother “for giving me life and my childhood, which was great,” and his wife, Jazz Charton, who was sitting in the audience, “for sharing your life with me and for giving me two amazing kids.” He added: “And Jazz, I want more. You said maybeif I win!”

The series also won the award for best actress (Sarah Snook), best script and best direction for a drama series.

Sarah Snook, with her Emmy for best lead actress in a drama for her role as Shiv Roy in 'Succession.' MARIO ANZUONI (REUTERS)

The other big winner of the award season, The Bear It also took home six awards in the comedy category, although there is debate about whether it's really a comedy or a drama. Ayo Edebiri and Ebon Moss Bachrach won the award for best supporting actress and supporting actor, respectively, while Jeremy Allen White was named best actor.

“I'm so proud, I'm so full of gratitude to be standing in front of you all,” yesAid White, who dedicated the prize to his daughters, Ezer Billie and Dolores. “I love the show so much. It filled me up. It gave me a passion, set a fire in me to match the beautiful work.”

The Bear also won best directing for a comedy series, best writing and the jackpot — best comedy series.

The team of 'The Bear', winners of six Emmy Awards, including best comedy series, in the press room at the 75th Emmy Awards. Frazer Harrison (Getty Images)

The bittersweet tragicomedy Beef won five awards in the limited series category: best limited series, best actor (Steven Yeun), best actress (Ali Wong), best direction and best writing.

Young Mazino, Maria Bello, Steven Yeun, Ali Wong and Joseph Lee, from the series 'Beef,' pose with their Emmys. CAROLINE BREHMAN (EFE)

The White Lotus star Jennifer Coolidge won the award for best supporting actress in a drama series (again, there's debate as to whether it's a comedy). She thanked director Mike White and producer David Bernard, and then joked, “I want to thank all the evil gays” — in reference to a line her character said in a White Lotus episode.

Jennifer Coolidge collects her award for best supporting actor in a drama series for 'The White Lotus' at the 75th Emmy Awards, on January 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California, MARIO ANZUONI (REUTERS)

The ceremony also paid tribute to actors and industry personalities who died in 2023. It opened with screenwriter and producer Norman Lear and closed with Friends actor Matthew Perry. The Emmy Awards, which took place on Martin Luther King Day, ended with a clip of the civil rights leader's famous “I have a dream speech.”

